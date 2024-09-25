The epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 hits a new all-time low price — don't miss this short-term deal!
The 256GB Samsung Z Fold 6 gets a 21% discount at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 made a splash when it came out mid-summer, but its eye-watering $1,899 price may have given you pause. Now, with this limited-time Samsung deal, you can get $600 off the Z Fold 6, taking it down to $1,299.
That translates to 31% off without any trade-ins or service commitments. While still not cheap, that price makes the Z Fold 6 a more manageable upgrade over buying a traditional flagship phone like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — which also retails for $1,299.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains the most versatile foldable in the U.S. market. Its sizable 7.6-inch internal display supports using Samsung's S Pen stylus. Its ability to write and sketch on that roomy display makes the Z Fold stand out from the crowd (note: the S Pen is sold separately, either as the S Pen Fold Edition or the S Pen Pro). The Z Fold 6 packs Samsung's Galaxy AI, with features including Circle to Search, photo AI, and Interpreter with Galaxy AI.
The Z Fold 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, and IP48 dust and water resistance. The deepest discount is only available on the online exclusive Crafted Black or White colorways; all others are discounted by $400.
Our sister publication, Tom's Guide, gave the Z Fold 6 4 out of 5 stars in its review. The reviewer noted its improved design and displays and excellent performance.
If you've considered taking the leap to a foldable phone, act fast to grab this limited-time Samsung deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. And if it's not the right phone for you, check our best phone deals for other outstanding alternatives.
Best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Was: $1,899
Now: $1,299 @ Samsung
Get $600 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone with this limited-time deal at Samsung. This deal only applies to the Crafted Black or White colorways. All other colorways are marked down to $1,499; you have your choice of Navy, Pink, or Silver Shadow. The Z Fold 6 integrates Samsung's Galaxy AI for AI-powered services and uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Launch date: July 2024
Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, integrated Galaxy AI
Price history: This is the all-time low price on an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6 without a trade-in.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,599 | Amazon $1,499
Reviews consensus: Our sister publication, Tom's Guide, noted the Z Fold 6's improved design and displays and called out its excellent performance powered by its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. They also lamented its high price, something this sale helps address.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want one of the newest foldable designs. You use your phone for productivity and entertainment, and crave a big, bold display for doing both. You want to use a stylus with your foldable phone.
Don't buy it if: If you don't want a hefty, foldable display, prefer a thin and light phone, or are on a budget. Also, if you tend to be hard on your phone and drop it a lot, a foldable might not be the best choice.
