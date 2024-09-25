The epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 hits a new all-time low price — don't miss this short-term deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 made a splash when it came out mid-summer, but its eye-watering $1,899 price may have given you pause. Now, with this limited-time Samsung deal, you can get $600 off the Z Fold 6, taking it down to $1,299.

That translates to 31% off without any trade-ins or service commitments. While still not cheap, that price makes the Z Fold 6 a more manageable upgrade over buying a traditional flagship phone like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — which also retails for $1,299.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains the most versatile foldable in the U.S. market. Its sizable 7.6-inch internal display supports using Samsung's S Pen stylus. Its ability to write and sketch on that roomy display makes the Z Fold stand out from the crowd (note: the S Pen is sold separately, either as the S Pen Fold Edition or the S Pen Pro). The Z Fold 6 packs Samsung's Galaxy AI, with features including Circle to Search, photo AI, and Interpreter with Galaxy AI.

The Z Fold 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, and IP48 dust and water resistance. The deepest discount is only available on the online exclusive Crafted Black or White colorways; all others are discounted by $400.

Our sister publication, Tom's Guide, gave the Z Fold 6 4 out of 5 stars in its review. The reviewer noted its improved design and displays and excellent performance.

If you've considered taking the leap to a foldable phone, act fast to grab this limited-time Samsung deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. And if it's not the right phone for you, check our best phone deals for other outstanding alternatives.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal