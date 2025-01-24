The Apple AirTag 4 pack hits best price yet — now just $70
Snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack value bundle for less
If you find yourself in need of Apple AirTags to help you locate lost items, have I got a deal for you. Right now, you can get a 4 pack of Apple AirTags for $69.99 at Amazon. Previously priced at $99, that's $30 in savings and the cheapest price yet.
When you crunch the numbers, it's like paying $17.50 per AirTag and an excellent value considering they typically cost $29 individually. I track discounts for a living and this is one of the best Apple deals I've seen outside of the holidays.
Today's best Apple AirTag deal
Save $30 on this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers — its best discount yet. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.
In our Apple AirTag review, we praise its excellent tracking capabilities, ultra-wide band (UWB) tech and rugged, lightweight design. Although it lacks a keychain hole, we gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.
Apple's bluetooth tracker, aptly called the "AirTag" helps you find lost items. It has a range of 29-feet and locates keys, luggage, your TV remote and just about anything else you don't want to lose.
Aesthetically, it's about the size of a coin or arcade token. One side is made of shiny stainless steel while the other is made of white plastic. You can order the AirTag with a variety of images or characters on the plastic side, like your initials or a special message to a forgetful friend.
Small and round with a 1.3-inch diameter and 0.3-inch thick, an AirTag is slightly larger than a stack of four quarters. It's smaller than the square-shaped Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (1.5 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches) and thicker than the Tile Mate (0.2-inches).
Now just under $90, the Apple AirTag 4 pack is a great value for the price.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.