The Apple AirTag 4 pack hits best price yet — now just $70

If you find yourself in need of Apple AirTags to help you locate lost items, have I got a deal for you. Right now, you can get a 4 pack of Apple AirTags for $69.99 at Amazon. Previously priced at $99, that's $30 in savings and the cheapest price yet.

When you crunch the numbers, it's like paying $17.50 per AirTag and an excellent value considering they typically cost $29 individually. I track discounts for a living and this is one of the best Apple deals I've seen outside of the holidays.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon Save $30 on this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers — its best discount yet. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost. In our Apple AirTag review , we praise its excellent tracking capabilities, ultra-wide band (UWB) tech and rugged, lightweight design. Although it lacks a keychain hole, we gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Apple's bluetooth tracker, aptly called the "AirTag" helps you find lost items. It has a range of 29-feet and locates keys, luggage, your TV remote and just about anything else you don't want to lose.

Aesthetically, it's about the size of a coin or arcade token. One side is made of shiny stainless steel while the other is made of white plastic. You can order the AirTag with a variety of images or characters on the plastic side, like your initials or a special message to a forgetful friend.

Small and round with a 1.3-inch diameter and 0.3-inch thick, an AirTag is slightly larger than a stack of four quarters. It's smaller than the square-shaped Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (1.5 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches) and thicker than the Tile Mate (0.2-inches).

