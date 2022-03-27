Galaxy Z Fold 3 trade-in offer includes $100 Samsung store credit

Samsung's Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone is priced to move during Samsung's Discover Spring Event. If you're due for an upgrade, you still have time to lock in this incredible deal.

For today only, you can get an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 for as low as $1,049 with eligible trade-in. This phone retails for $1799, so that's $750 in savings and its lowest price yet. Samsung is sweetening this enhanced trade-in credit deal with a $100 eCredit for accessories. You'll also get an additional $100 in Google Play Credit to spend on apps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unlocked: was $1,799 now $1,049 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $750 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you trade-in up to two eligible devices. On top of that, you'll get $100 Samsung Credit for accessories along with $100 in Google Play credit. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. The base model has a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board.

Samsung revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the world's first foldable phone with an under display camera. It features a 7.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2208 x 1768) 120Hz main display. When closed, its Dynamic AMOLED 2X (862 x 2268) cover display measures 6.2 inches.

In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we loved its unique, useful design, vivid display and stellar camera array. We were also fond of its S Pen support and IPX8 water resistant design. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3's clamshell design unfolds into a tablet which makes it easier to read and use apps. Integrated into its user interface is a quick access task bar which lets you open more than one window at a time.

Over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen is up to 29% brighter without compromising battery life. For increased durability, it has an armor aluminum construction, gorilla glass screen and is IPX8 water resistant.

With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU inside, 12GB of RAM and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the ultimate multitasking phablet.

Samsung's Discover Spring Event ends March 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.