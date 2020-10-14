Best Prime Day PS5 deals — gear up for PS5 launch day

We don't have the inside scoop on a secret Prime Day trove of PS5 consoles that are available to purchase. However, we do have a great way to be notified immediately when PS5s are available for pre-order again. More importantly, if you know you are getting a PS5, now is a great time to make sure you have all the games and accessories you need as soon as it arrives.

While a lot of deals are centered around the PS4, there are plenty of accessory deals that are also relevant for the PS5 and we're also spotting some early PS5 deals via free game upgrades.

So whether you have your PS5 pre-order in already or not, we've got a collection of the best deals on PS5 games and accessories that will keep the excitement level at 100 while you wait for your new console to arrive. We're listing all the best Prime Day PS5 deals from Amazon and its competitors right here.

Best Prime Day PS5 game deals

PlayStation Now (12 months): Was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

PlayStation Now is a fantastic option for PS5 gamers that may only have a handful of titles available at launch as it opens up a massive back catalog of PlayStation games to you including some of the greatest hits from the PS2, PS3 and PS4.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

This new installation of the Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost.View Deal

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition: $26 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 is perhaps the most beloved installment in this widely acclaimed series. The Complete Edition naturally gets you all of the DLC and a free PS5 upgrade once you make the switch.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Preorder for PS4/PS5: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet its November 10 release date. Free update to the PS5 version if you aren't making the switch yet.



View Deal

Far Cry 6 Preorder for PS4/PS5: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for PS4. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. Free update to the PS5 version if you aren't making the switch yet.View Deal

The Last of Us Part II: Was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

We absolutely loved The Last of Us Part II when we reviewed it earlier this year. One of the few complaints we had was what it was perhaps too graphically intense for the PS4, well backward compatibility has been confirmed and the PS5 hardware should fix that concern.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection includes the base game and tosses in a variety of additional characters, stages and a full new storyline. And again the developers have promised a free upgrade for PS5 owners.View Deal

Best Prime Day PS5 accessory deals

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It's $150 off right now and fully compatible with the PS5.View Deal

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack and since Sony has wisely kept the 3.5mm headphone jack for the PS5 Dualsense, it will have no problem working on the PS5, and also features a removable microphone. It's currently $10 cheaper at Amazon. View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 features 40mm speakers and a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5.

View Deal

WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $57 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore external, portable hard drive features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space to pick up and transfer your PS4 game collection over to your PS5.View Deal

Seagate 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

Seagate's 2TB External PS4 Hard Drive is currently $45 off, which is a great deal for those looking to transfer a massive game collection over to the PS5. Given that the PS5 only has about 700GB of room available to it in total this should be plenty of space.View Deal

