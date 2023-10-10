15 Best price Amazon Prime Day tablet deals I recommend

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals are slashing prices on Fire tablets, Apple iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more. So if you want to pick a tablet for yourself or someone else, you don't have to wait until Black Friday .

Best Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the 7-inch Fire 7, the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and 10 hours of battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon

At 50% off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Preorder All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 @ Amazon

Honorable mention: Save 20% when you preorder the All-new Fire HD 10 via Amazon's trade-in offer. Preorder the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 for $139 at Amazon. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct. 18.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $149 $74 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $354 $249 @ Amazon

Save $105 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. For $50 more, you can get the Amazon Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads,

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $269 | Walmart $249

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $279 $228 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the stellar Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch tablet. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.

OnePlus Pad: $479 $399 @Amazon

Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, a one of the better Android tablets out there. It's packed with a 11.61-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, and Dolby Atmos speakers. Price check: OnePlus $399

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349 $214 @ Amazon

Don't miss an incredible $135 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Enjoy photos and videos on the 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 TFT LCD display while listening to music on the double AKG stereo speakers. Plus, use the included S Pen to take notes with ease

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , and 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Best Buy $799

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $379 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Amazon. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its stunning display, slick design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: $849 $499 @ Amazon

Now $450 off its normal price, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display via Amazon's on-page coupon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.