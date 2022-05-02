Best Amazon Prime Day PlayStation deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is confirmed for July, according to the retail giant's quarterly report. No official date has been announced yet, however, we suspect it to occur in early July.

Traditionally, Amazon Prime Day PlayStation deals offer competitive discounts, and this year, we expect more of the same. We're tracking the best Prime Day PlayStation deals at Amazon and other retailers during Prime Day. We'll also be sharing Prime Day worthy deals within the weeks leading up to the big day which is when the deals begin sprinkling in.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be here before we know it with incredible PS4 and PS5 deals. Gamers on a budget will want to see what Prime Day PlayStation deals have to offer.

Prime Day sales 2022 — deals and special offers to expect

Although the PS5 is Sony's flagship console, the PS4 is no slouch. With its excellent exclusive titles, tons of entertainment features, and VR support, it's still one of the best gaming systems to buy.

Amazon's exclusive Prime Day deals are for Prime membership holders only. However, if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to join. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged $139 for a year of Prime.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

Will the PS5 restock for Prime Day?

Let's be real, the PS5 is going to be extremely difficult, if impossible, to purchase on Prime Day. We don't know of any sales on the PS5 yet, so there's a chance the console never goes up for sale during the two-day shopping event.

But how about some optimism, right? We could see Amazon post a surprise PS5 sale ahead of Prime Day 2022 for Prime customers. Again, we're only speculating that this is a possibility — no concrete info has been released yet.

Should the PS5 or PS5 Digital go on sale this Prime Day, use the links below to be the first to snag one. Good luck and game on!

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

According the Amazon's April quarterly report, Prime Day 2022 is expected to occur in July. The specifics of the actual start date remains unknown.

Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July to coincide with Amazon's July 5 founding date. However, there have been a few exceptions to the rule.

In 2020, Prime Day was pushed back to October 13-14 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Prime Day 2021 took place on June 21 and June 22 to kick off the summer. Although Prime Day 2022's date remains a mystery at this time, it will arrive before we know it.

We'll be tracking the best Prime Day 2022 deals of the summer during the weeks leading up to Amazon's big sale. Until then, here are the best Prime Day-worthy PlayStation deals you can get right now.

Prime Day PlayStation deals

Deathloop Standard Edition: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon

Now $35 off, the Editor's Choice game, Deathloop is one of the best games out there. In our Deathloop review, we loved its beautiful, explorable worlds, fun stealth mechanics and dual-wielding fighting style. Grab it now for a stellar price.

WWE 2K22 for PS4: was $60 now $45 @ Amazon

Save $15 on WWE 2K22, a must buy for your collection. WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's the best wrestling game we've seen yet. Amazon also offers WWE 2K22 for PS5 for $55 ($15 off).

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy for PlayStation is $35 below retail. If you're on PS5, you can insert the PS4 disc into the console and download the digital PS5 version of the game for free from the PlayStation Store.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5: was $60 now $38 @ Amazon

Now $22 off, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS5 is one of the best PS5 games to own. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a creative game that stimulates your senses in fascinating ways. It takes full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller but adds layers with delightful visuals and sounds.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS5: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the best PS5 games to buy. Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Best Buy offers the same deal.



Hitman 3: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

This is the finale to the World of Assassination Trilogy. In our Hitman 3 review, we said that Hitman 3 continues to impress with striking, exotic locales that are perfect for stealthy murders. The folks at IO Interactive rarely disappoint when it comes to Agent 47’s killing-spree locations.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel for PS4|PS5: was $399 now $265 @ Amazon

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators. It works with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is loaded with THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, 50mm Drivers, a detachable mic, and a 3.5 audio jack. Grab this wireless gaming headset for $132.99 at Amazon.

Sony PS5 Game Console Disc Edition: $499 @ Amazon

Check for PS5 Restocks on Prime Day which is likely to be exclusive to Prime members. If you're craving one with the 4K Blu Ray drive for the physical media, then do get this added to your Amazon wish list for future reference.