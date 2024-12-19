21 last-minute gifts you can get from Amazon's most wished-for holiday list before Christmas
Dearest last-minute holiday shoppers, fret not — Christmas Day is exactly one week from now but that doesn't mean it's too late to find the perfect gift.
Amazon is working around the clock for the holidays to ensure orders arrive at your doorstep or that of the recipient by December 25. That said, you can avoid the holiday rush of the mall and snag last-minute gifts online instead.
I took the liberty of combing through Amazon's most wished for items to give you some holiday gift idea inspiration.
So if you're still considering what to get friends, family, coworkers, and yourself this year, my nifty roundup has something for everyone.
Amazon Prime members get fast, free delivery so if you're not a member yet, it's a good idea to join now so Amazon will prioritize your shipping. There's no risk, your first 30-days are free and you may cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged.
If you decide to keep your Prime membership after the holidays, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or opt for the $139 annual membership which amounts to just $12 each month.
I recommend you shop sooner than later to avoid unforeseen delays. Browse Amazon's most wished for electronics followed by categories below.
Last-minute holiday deals — Quick links
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $27 at Amazon
- Amazon Amazon Echo Spot: was $79 now $44 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10: was $140 now $75 at Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 6: was $149 now $119 at Amazon
- Meta Quest 3S : was $370 now $299 at Amazon
Last-minute holiday deals on the most-wished for tech
Laptops
Now $200 off, Apple's 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is the most wish for laptop on Amazon. It's also Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance. Order now with Amazon Prime to have it by Christmas Day.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core CPU 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS
Save $43 on the already budget-friendly Acer Aspire 3. It's holiding steady as the #2 most wished for laptop on Amazon. This best-selling everyday laptop arrives before Christmas Day with Amazon Prime.
Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 4-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon takes $130 off one of the most wished for gaming laptops this season, the Acer Nitro V. It's average rating from satisfied Amazon customers is 4.4 out of 5 stars. People praise its battery life, customizable audio settings specific to RPG and FPS games, and content streaming. Order now with Amazon Prime to have it by Christmas Day.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
This last-minute Amazon delals takes gaming laptop deal takes $150 off the Editor's Choice Acer Predator Helios 16. In our review 4.5 out of 5-star review of this rig, we said" The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 stuns with its best-in-class productivity performance, also delivering solid RTX 4060 gaming power and a colorful, bright display."
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, DTS X:Ultra audio, customizable RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Tablets
Save $70 on the Apple iPad 10 with 256GB of storage, the #1 most wished for tablet on Amazon and get it before December 25 with Amazon Prime. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Save $65 on the Amazon Fire HD 10, which is among Amazon's top 10 most wished for tablets. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter.
Features: 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touchscreen, Amazon Stylus Pen support (sold separately) MediaTek MT8186A 8-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5MP front & rear cameras, family-friendly Amazon Kids mode, Amazon Alexa built-in
Save $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and get it by December 25 with Prime. This is one of the best tablets for the monday if you're looking for a solid iPad alternative.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), Android 13, 7,040mAh battery, supports Google Assistant and Samsung's Bixby, SmartThings, and Dex.
Wearables
Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 10 and have it arrive on your doorstep or that of your recipient before December 25. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option.
Cheaper alternative: Apple Watch SE 2 for $189 ($60 off)
Features: 46mm case, sleep apnea detection, ECG app, always-in Retina Display, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life
One of the best last-minute holiday deals on Amazon takes $75 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. It's a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions.
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Amazon takes $40 off the Edtior's Choice Fitbit Charge which is the second most wished for wearable on Amazon. It earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us for its excellent tracking features, 7 day-long battery life alongside its lightweight, sturdy, and comfortable feel.
Features: Full-color, 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 foot water resistant,, Bluetooth, GPS, track steps taken, workouts calories burned, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more.
Headphones
Apple AirPods 4: $129 $119 @ Amazon
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Save $100 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones at Amazon. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
Price check: Amazon $99
The Beats Studio Buds are $70 off now and will arrive by December 25. Launched in June 2021 and succeeded by the $170 Beats Studio Buds Plus, Beats Studio Buds are still among the best wireless earbuds. Although I usually don't recommend products more than years old, the Beats Studio Buds were ahead of their time.
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise-cancellation (ANC), and transparency mode, IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).
Lowest price! Save 50% on JBL Tune Flex HC Earbuds with this last-minute holiday deal from Amazon. Featuring 12mm drivers and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, these earbuds deliver sound you can feel.
Features: 12mm drivers, active noise-cancelling, smart ambient mode, four built-in microphones
Amazon devices
Save $22 on Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Compared to its predecessor, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. Experience 4K resolution, quick menu navigation, and seamless support for Amazon's Alexa assistant.
Features: 4K streaming capability, WiFi 6 support, 2GB memory, works with Alexa
Save $35 on the Amazon Echo Spot. This neat little device mixes an Echo Show and an Echo Dot. It has a slightly smaller form factor but is still equipped with powerful bass capabilities. Use it as a morning alarm clock, to control other smart home devices, as a booming speaker, or simply as a clock that also shows the weather.
Features: Smart alarm clock, controls smart home compatible devices, vibrant sound output, Alexa-enabled
Still looking for last-minute holiday gifs? Consider the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) which is now $65 off and arrives before Christmas with Amazon Prime. The Echo Show 8 enhances Amazon's smart home hub with room-filling spatial audio and features a centered, auto-framing camera for improved video calls. Powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, it provices news, weather, traffic, and recipes using simple voice commands.
Phones
At just under $300, this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset.
This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 128GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).
This PS5 bundle with tons of Fortnite cosmetics is getting a major discount through Amazon.
It comes with a digital PS5 without a disc drive and comes with 5,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite currency) worth of skins.
You'll also get 1,000 V-Bucks to use however you want.
Save 50% on Just Dance 2025 and your gift recipient can dance to chart-topping hits, pop party anthems, all-time classics, viral internet phenomena, and more, including: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Lunch” by Billie Eilish, “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, and “Unstoppable” by Sia. Have it arrive by December 25 when your order today with Amazon Prime.
