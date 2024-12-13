Last minute Dell holiday deals on laptops, monitors, and accessories

It's mid-December and last-minute holiday savings are available at Dell.com this week.

So if you're still whittling down your shopping list, there are plenty of end-of-year discounts available. Order between now and December 19 to have your order arrive before the Christmas Day, December 25.

Browse: Dell's entire sale

Want to buy a new laptop for school, remote work, or to gift someone special? Dell's holiday sale will save you hundreds.

For a limited time, the PC maker is slashing up to $700 off Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS laptops of various configurations. Prices start from as low as $249.

For gamers, content creators, and STEM majors in need of a high-performance powerhouse, Dell and Alienware gaming PCs are up to $700 off as well.

Expand your viewing plane with an extra monitor or two or three or more with up to $255 off Dell and Alienware branded displays for productivty and gaming.

Complete your setup for less with huge savings on must-have computer accessories for students and work professionals.

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 : was $449 now $299 at Dell During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. We didn't get a Dell Inspiron 15 review unit to test, however, its industry rival HP Pavillion 14 gives us an idea of what it's capable of. It had the same Intel Core i5-1235U CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware as the Inspiron 15 in this deal. Like its competitor, we expect it to deliver solid performance for the price. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.

Dell XPS 13 : was $1,459 now $1,259 at Dell Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 during Dell's holiday sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrantdisplay, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ ( 1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V Series 2 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual-array micrphones, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 16 : was $3,445 now $2,745 at Dell Save up to $700 on the fully -loaded cutomizable Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) during Dell's holiday sale. Prices start from $2,249. Choose from several options with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 1TB of storage.

Gaming laptops

Dell G16 RTX 4070: was $1,749 now $1,299 at Dell Now $450 off, the Dell G16 with RTX 4070 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. In our Dell G16 review, we called it "a master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display." Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4060: was $1,299 now $949 at Dell One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $350 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Dell Save $400 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop if you want a big-screen and top-tier gaming performance. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it a phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dum display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,899 at Dell One of the best Dell holiday deals takes $400 off the Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 graphics Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4090: was $3,999 now $3,299 at Dell If you want a beastly gamer laptop or if you're a STEM major or work with 3D rendering, here's a deal for you. Dell knocks $700 off the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 graphics for the holidays. Although we didn't get our hands on the Alienware m18 R2 laptop for a review, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard. Features: 18-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD, Alienware M Series keyboard with per-key RGB LED, dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3550: was $1,089 now $939 at Dell Save $150 on the Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Latitude 5550: was $1,219 now $1,009 at Dell Dell takes $210 off the Dell Latitude 5550 business laptop. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5550 reviews at Dell average 4.5 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the Latitude 5450's fast, snappy performance, and lightweight design. Business pros benefit from the laptop's secure biometric unlocking. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Integrated graphics, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Precision 7680: was $4,619 now $3,899 at Dell Save $750 on the AI-driven Dell Precision 7680 workstation during Dell's holidayy sale. This laptop is equipped with the power and AI productivity tools to help streamline your workflow. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit ant-glare display, Intel Core i9-13950HXvPro 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3500 Ada GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Monitors

Dell 24 Monitor SE2425H: was $119 now $65 at Dell Save $55 on the Dell 24 Monitor SE2425H. This no-frills monitor provides 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution with 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports and dual integrated 5W speakers. Features: 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time