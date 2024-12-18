5 last-minute gifts for gamers under $50 in Lenovo's Last Chance sale

If you still haven't purchased holiday gifts for the gamer in your life, don't worry! Lenovo has you covered with some great gaming accessory deals that are all under $50. And even better, if you order now, all these items will still arrive by December 25.

For anyone in your life that uses a gaming laptop — or honestly, any laptop — consider surprising them with this Thermaltake Cooling Pad for just $34. When a laptop gets hot, it's harder for the internal components to perform at max capacity. And even gaming laptops with excellent thermal designs are prone to getting hot, so having a cooling pad like this on deck can be super helpful.

If you know a PC gamer that frequently hops on with friends in multiplayer games or streams their gameplay on Twitch, check out the Logitech G Yeti Orb microphone slashed to $49 right now. Their voice will come through the mic crystal clear, all thanks to you.

Scroll on to see the rest of Lenovo's great deals on gaming accessories, or check out the other last-minute deals we've found for more inspiration:

Best Lenovo gaming deals

Logitech G Driving Force Shifter: was $59 now $49 If you know someone who loves to play racing games and already has a G29 or G920 racing wheel, this driving force shifter will be a welcome addition to their setup. It adds to the immersion and makes racing games more enjoyable to play, thanks to a solid steel gear shaft, a six-speed "H"-pattern shifter, and hand-stitched leather covering the knob and boot.

Creative Labs Sound Blaster GS3 Soundbar: was $49 now $39 Your audio experience is just as important as your visual experience when playing games. When playing with friends, headphones are the optimal audio choice. But when playing solo, a top-notch soundbar like this one can help fill the space around you with immersive sound and take your game experience from a 7 to a 10. This soundbar features multiple RGB presets to swap between, wired or wireless connectivity, and up to 24W peak audio power.

JLab Nightfall Wired Headset: was $39 now $27 You can never go wrong with gifting a gamer a good headset. This over-ear design features cloud foam cushions that'll help block out unwanted noise and keep ears comfortable during long gaming sessions. It's also equipped with powerful 50mm drivers, an easy flip-to-mute microphone, and a super-wide adjustable headband.

Logitech G Yeti Orb Microphone: was $59 now $49 For anyone who plays games with friends or regularly streams their gameplay to the world, a high-quality microphone is an essential. The Yeti Orb features both cardioid microphone operation and condenser technology, which essentially means your voice will come through crystal clear. It's also equipped with RGB lights that can easily be customized to match the rest of one's gaming accessories.

Thermaltake Massive 14 Laptop Cooling Pad: was $39 now $35 Even the best gaming laptops with the most efficiently designed thermal system get hot. That's why it can be helpful to have a powerful cooling pad like this one on hand. With two 14-centimeter fans boasting max speeds of 1200 RPM, gaming laptops can experience optimal cooling performance. This cooling pad even props up on built-in kickstands to put laptops at a more ergonomic angle.