I found 7 last-minute holiday shopping deals on Beats headphones and earbuds from $59

Last-minute holiday deals on Beats-branded headphone and earbuds are available this week.

Good news for procrastinators who are still searching for the perfect holiday gift. There are plenty of last-minute holiday shopping deals on Beats headphones available this week. Prices range from $59 to $169 to fit within every budget.

One of the best deals from Apple offers the Editor's Choice Beats Studio Pro for just $169 ($180 off). This generous discount drops them to just $10 shy of their all-time low price on which it hit on Black Friday.

Order now from Apple.com to have your order shipped to arrive by December 25. You also have the option of placing your order online for pick up at an Apple Store near you.

As praised in our Beats Studio Pro review, these headphones provide decent active-noise cancellation (ANC(, balanced sound, and good call quality. On a full charge, you'll get up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 40 hours when toggled off).

Featuring Personalized Spatial sound and universal compatibility for iOS and Android devices, Beats Studio Pro headphones make a great holiday gift for music lovers.

Looking for a best last-minute gift under $100? Consider the Beats Solo 4 which are now on sale for $99 ($100 off). Apple also offers the Beats Solo 4 Minecraft Special Edition for the same price.

Despite the lack of ANC, Beats Solo 4 heaphones boast Personalized Spatial Audio to deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound like their pricier sibling.

So if someone dear to you has been hinting around about wanting new headphones for the holidays, you don't have to spend a small fortune. Wrap up your holiday gift shopping with my favorite last-minute deals on Beats wireless headphones and earbuds below.

Today's best Beats headphone deals

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Apple Save $100 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones at Amazon. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio Price check: Amazon $99

Beats by Dre Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian: was $349 now $169 at Amazon Amazon also takes $180 off the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones in Dune color scheme. These Bluetooth over-ear headphones output impressive sound with adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio. At just under $170., these are the headphones to buy if you want the Apple ecosystem compatibility of the AirPods Max for less. Features: Lossless audio through USB-C, two listening modes (fully-adaptive ANC and transparency), 360-degree spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life, clear microphone quality, Dolby Atmos sound. Price check: Apple $189

Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Amazon Save $20 on the Beats Solo Buds in this last-minute deal from Amazon. The most compact earbuds in the Beats family, the Solo Buds are tiny, yet mighty. Engineered with dual-layer drivers and custom microphones, the Solo Buds minimize micro-distortions to deliver high-fidelity sound and excellent call quality. Features: Custom acoustic drivers, custom designed microphones and noise-learning, dual-layer drivers, one-touch seamless pairing with iOS and Android devices

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $149 at Amazon Save $50 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro, shipped to arrive by December 25. Launched in 2022, the Best Fit Pro are the best earbuds for workouts and offer a secure fit, long battery life, and durability. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we called them the best Apple wireless earbuds for the money. More importantly, you'll enjoy dynamic sound and effective noise-cancelling. Features: Apple H1 chip, Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, dual microphones, flexible wingtip design, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistant, up to 6 hours of battery life, up to 18 hours with the included charging case

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 at Amazon Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus. Though we didn't get to test them, the Beats Studio Buds Plus earned high ratings from our sister sites. The overall consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and ANC with transparency mode. Features: Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode