10 last-minute Walmart holiday deals you can get before Christmas

The holiday shopping season is off to a great start with fantastic end-of-year discounts on tech and gaming. If you're currently ticking items off your gift list or browsing gift ideas, you have just under two weeks to shop.

The big box retailer offers excellent holiday deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming gear, video games, and more. So if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of deals available now at Walmart that are on par and in some instances even better.

Shop: Walmart's entire sale

If you haven't already, join Walmart Plus to get fast, free delivery which is one of the many perks of Walmart's subscription service. Your first 30 days are free, so you don't have to commit right away.

Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Besides fast, free delivery on products and groceries, Walmart Plus members get gas station discounts, and Paramount Plus at no extra cost.

Take advantage of this season's Walmart holiday deals online at Walmart.com and via the Walmart app for Android and iOS devices. It's close to crunch time so if you don't want to risk potential shipping delays, you have the option of ordering online and picking your order up at a Walmart near you.

So if you want to beat the rush of last-minute shopping, see what Walmart has to offer. For inspiration, here are some of my favorite Walmart holiday deals on today's most wanted tech and gaming.

Walmart holiday deals

HP Pavilion Laptop 16: was $899 now $579 at Walmart Save $320 on this workhorse laptop from HP. The 16:10 display makes it a productivity powerhouse (seriously, 16:10 is the way) while the solid specs mean it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, FHD IR camera, Windows 11 Home.

MSI Thin 15 RTX 3050: was $699 now $599 at Walmart One of the best Walmart holiday deals knocks $100 off the MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review. However, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

Logitech Brio 300: was $54 now $39 at Walmart Save $150 on the Logitech Brio 300 in this limited-time deal. Say hello to better video meetings. The Brio attaches to the top of your laptop or monitor for an eye-to-eye connection during video calls. This 1080p resolution webcam with auto light correction and noise-cancelling microphone ensures you look and sound your best. The Brio works with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

JBL Tune Beam Earbuds: was $99 now $39 at Walmart This Walmart holiday deal slashes $60 off JBL Tune Beam noise-cancellin Earbuds earbuds. Featuring 12mm drivers and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, these earbuds deliver sound you can feel. Features: 6mm drivers, active noise-cancelling, smart ambient mode, four built-in microphones, 48-hour battery life with included case

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Walmart Save $150 on Bose QuietComfort Noise Headphones and snag them for their lowest-ever price. Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life. These are the headphones to by if you prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life. Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise-cancellation with aware mode, adjust equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio-cable with in-line mic.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $349 at Walmart The newly launched Apple Watch Series 10 is $50 off among today's Walmart holiday deasl online via the Walmart app. Over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

2024 Game of the Year PlayStation Astro Bot : was $59 now $49 at Walmart 2024 Game of the Year Award Winner Astro Bot is $10 off during Walmart's holuday sale. Launched on September 6, 2024, Astro Bot is one of the most popular PS5 exclusive games to date offering family-friendly fun and challenges for people of all ages.

Madden NFL 25 Xbox Series X: was $70 now $35 at Walmart Save 50% on Madden NFL 25 at Walmart and get it by Christmas Day. EA Sports Madden NFL 25 lets you discover the next level of FieldSENSE gameplay on your console. It brings a re-engineered physics system, enhanced features, game modes, commentary, and presentation to the popular game franchise.

onn. 49" Curved Dual Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $449 at Walmart Save $150 on the onn, 49-inch Curved Dual Monitor, It has a 3840 x 1080-pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for an immersive gaming and viewing experience. resolution and is equipped with a USB-C interface supporting 65W reverse power supply, HDMI2.0, and DP1.2 interfaces. This makes it easy to connect various devices. The high refresh rate of 144Hz can provide a smooth picture experience during the gaming process, reducing afterimages and blurring. It is a good choice for users who like to play games.