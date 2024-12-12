5 last-minute Amazon tech deals for under $50 that will arrive before Christmas

It's the first day of Christmas... at least according to the song, and that means you've not got long to pick up some last-minute presents for the holidays. Luckily for you, we've found some great tech deals for under $50 at Amazon.

Our top pick is the 44% discount on the 32GB Amazon Fire 7 tablet, which is down to just $44. It's absolutely wild that you can get any kind of tablet for under $50, let alone one as good as this. In our Amazon Fire 7 review, we praised the pint-sized tablet for its great battery life, bright display, and robust build. If you don't see the deal price right away, click on "See all buying options," and you can add the discounted tablet to your cart.

Beyond that, we've found a couple of great deals on some budget headphones, with options to cover fans of both in-ear buds and over-ear cans. For the former, we've got the TOZO T20 Wireless Earbuds for $25 (a massive 49% discount), while the latter can take a gander at the colorful JBL Tune 520BT On-Ear headphones for just $34.

Rounding things off, there's $22 off the Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank, bringing it down to $47. It's got a 10,000 mAh battery and can charge your devices wirelessly or via USB to keep them juiced up all day long. And speaking of colorful gadgets, there is also this awesome-looking VOYEE Switch controller for $25. It's got a cool, galaxy-esque design on the front, complete with a ton of RGB lights that you can configure.

Amazon Fire 7 (32 GB, Black, Ad-Supported): was $79 now $49 at Amazon Save $30 on Amazon's Fire 7 tablet — it's the perfect alternative to an iPad for anyone shopping on a budget. If you don't see the deal price right away, click on "See all buying options," and you can add the discounted tablet to your cart. This latest version comes with a 10-hour battery life and it's 30% faster thanks to its upgraded quad-core processor. It's the perfect portable device for watching movies, browsing social media, and even playing games.

TOZO T20 Wireless Earbuds: was $49 now $25 at Amazon You don't need to spend a fortune to get a solid pair of wireless earbuds, as the TOZO T20's show here. You get great sound quality delivered by the 10mm dynamic drivers, noise-cancelling functionality to keep the hustle and bustle of your surroundings at bay, and 48.5 hours of playtime thanks to the included case. They're not going to sound better than a set of AirPods Pro, but for $25, they're an absolute steal.

VOYEE Switch Controller: $25.99 at Amazon Switch things up with this gorgeous RGB controller. It has One Key Pairing for easy set-up, a 1000 mAh battery that should give you 10-15 hours of playtime, and it's compatible with PC and smartphones, alongside your Switch. Best of all, it has loads of different colors and lighting modes, and you can even reprogram the buttons to suit your playstyle.