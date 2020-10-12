Best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals

Prime Day will be a bargain shopper's ticket so snagging some of the best headphones deals of the season. Given how close we are to holidays, retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart are holding sales alongside Amazon with the promise of Black Friday deals.

Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members so you'll want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access upcoming Prime Day deals. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged $119 for a year of Prime. College students can also sign up for a 6-month trial Prime Student membership to shop Prime Day deals.

Prime Day deals on AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro will be among the bulk of Prime Day wireless earbuds deals this week. In fact, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $199 right now. That's a $50 markdown from its $199 normal price and lowest price we've seen for these buds.

As expected, Walmart offers the same price. We don't see it getting cheaper than this before Black Friday, however Amazon could surprise us. With their good sound quality, decent noise cancellation, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds to buy.

Prime Day deals on Sony earbuds

Sony's family of earbuds are on the radar for our Prime Day deals expectations. Several retailers currently have various models of Sony buds on sale. For example the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are now $179 ($52 off). Earlier this year, we saw these buds drop to an all-time low price of $169. We'd like to see this deal return during Prime Day's 48-hour sale.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise-cancellation and a host of useful features like built-in Alexa.

Prime Day deals on Galaxy Buds

Samsung is proving to be a formidable contender in the mobile audio circuit. Its excellent AKG-tuned Galaxy Buds Plus are among our favorite wireless earbuds. These affordable AirPods Pro alternatives hit an all-time low price of $129.99, but we could see another price drop during Prime week.

If you're looking for a big price break of more on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from a major retailer, you may have better luck on Black Friday. The cheapest deal on these comes from sobeonline1 via ebay where they're on sale for $144.94 ($25 off). It's the second-lowest price we've seen for the buds. This same e-store dropped them to just $140 last month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off October 13 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day page for this year’s exclusive deals. In the meantime, here's a roundup of the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals you can get right now.

Prime Day wireless earbuds deals right now

Best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $159. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $125 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $125. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. At $34 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The water and sweat resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $52 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $78 @ Amazon

In a Prime Day preview, Sony WF-XB700 buds are on sale for an all-time low price of $78. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. Best Buy mirrors this price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $144 @ eBay

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. Not to be outdone, sobeonline via eBay is taking $25 these buds during Amazon's Prime Day sale. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. These headphones are currently $20 off right now and could $10 or more cheaper on Prime Day. View Deal