Amazon is putting its best Prime Day noise-cancelling headphone deals forward this week. Other retailers are also offering steep discounts on today's best noise-cancelling headphones during Prime Day's 48-hour run.

Prime Day 2019 saw jaw-dropping discounts on NC headphones like the Bose QC35 II and Apple AirPods wireless earbuds. These headphones were periodically on sale throughout this year. In fact, even if you're not a Prime member, you can snag either of these phones for an incredible price. For example, the AirPods Pro is down to just $199 right now at Amazon. Naturally, you'll want to sign up for Amazon Prime to score the biggest discount, just in case its price drops further.

Whether you're bargain shopping or want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, it's never too early to start saving. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access this year's Prime Day headphone deals. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged $119 for a year of Prime. College students can sign up for a 6-month trial Prime Student membership to shop Prime Day deals.

Considering that big-box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are already promising Black Friday prices, the holiday shopping season is unofficially already here. The prime week will afford frugal shoppers never-before-seen price drops on audio products from Apple, AKG, Audio-Technica, Bang and Olufsen, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, and Sony.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has tons of deals on today’s best tech gear. Be sure to Check out our Prime Day page for this year’s exclusive deals. Here are the best Prime Day noise-cancelling headphone deals so far.

Top Prime Day headphone deals right now

Best Prime Day noise-cancelling headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise-cancellation, and a plethora of features, like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise-cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors are on sale for an all-time low price.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t Wireless Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds feature an attractive design, long battery life and passive noise-cancellation. Now $30 off, it's one of the best cheap AirPods alternatives you can get. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals you can get right now takes $50 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. They deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation for an immersive listening experience.View Deal