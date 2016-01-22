How to Show Frames Per Second in Chrome

With more and more 3D games and impressive HTML5 tools coming to browsers, you may wonder if your browser is delivering optimal performance. Through an experimental feature in Google's Chrome browser, you can find out how many frames per second are being generated to bring you a silky smooth or stuttering picture.
1. Open Chrome.
2. Type chrome://flags in the Omnibox. Note the warnings at the top of the page.
3. Scroll down and enable "FPS counter."
4. Restart Chrome. Your frames per second will be shown in a box in the upper right-hand corner of your screen.
Chrome Browser Tips
