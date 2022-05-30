Best Memorial Day laptop deals 2022: Top discounts on our favorite notebooks

Today's Memorial Day sales are abundant with laptop deals from MacBook to Chromebook to Windows machines. With so many Memorial Day laptop deals out there, finding the right one can be a daunting task. That's why we're sharing the best Memorial Day savings on our favorite laptops right here.

Dell currently offers the Dell XPS 13 11th Gen Core i7 Laptop for $881 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "50OFF699". Typically, it would set you back a cool $1,299, so that's $418 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this XPS 13 configuration. It's also one of the best Memorial laptop deals you can get.

As we note in our Dell XPS 13 review, this laptop boasts an attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. We rate the Dell XPS 13 4.5 out of 5-stars for its overall solid and reliable performance. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for college students and work professionals alike.

And that's just one example of today's epic laptop deals. From the beloved M1 MacBook Air to cheap RTX 30 gaming laptops, here are the top Memorial Day laptop deals.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,299 now $881 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's Memorial Day sale takes $418 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13. This touchscreen variant of our top pick for best laptop combines solid performance with premium design. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "50OFF699" to drop the XPS 13's price to $881.

(opens in new tab) Razer Book 13: was $1,599 now $1,289 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $310 on the ultraportable Razer Book in Walmart's Memorial Day offer. The laptop in this deal has a 13.4-inch 1080p matte display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Plus, you get that Razer Chrome-powered per-key RGB.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — Gaming laptops

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,149 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $250 off, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. In our Zephyrus G14 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 star rating for its incredible performance, super fast SSD, solid speakers and long battery life. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics. The Zephyrus G14 is the perfect laptop for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $969 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) thin-bezel display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF65 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,099 now $628 @ Microsoft via eBay (opens in new tab)

This epic Memorial Day laptop from Microsoft via eBay knocks $472 off the MSI Katana GF66 at Microsoft via ebay. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Creator Notebook w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,169 now $699 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $470 on the powerful Gateway Creator and Gaming Notebook at Walmart. What's more, it includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC (opens in new tab). The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)120Hz display and runs on a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of vRAM, 512GB SSD, and THX Spatial Audio.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — MacBooks

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — Chromebooks

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: was $599 now $249 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Now $350 off via coupon, "HOTDEALC13YOGA", the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga 2-in-1 Chromebook is a solid budget laptop. In our ThinkPad C13 Yoga review (opens in new tab), we liked its snappy performance, lightweight, durable design and vibrant display. If you want a versatile and affordable laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a solid choice. It packs a 13.3 inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook CX1: was $369 now $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Currently $190 off at Best Buy, the Asus Chromebook CX1 gives you plenty of band for your buck. It features an impressive 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was $499 now $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $270 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is more affordable than ever. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $549 now $399 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the versatile Samsung Chromebook 2. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's one of the best Chromebook deals you can get. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $549 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Memorial Day, save $250 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. Its portable 2-in-1 design packs a 14-inch 1080p display, Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC Storage.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook X2: was $599 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

At $300 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 (opens in new tab) is more affordable than ever. This detachable 2-in-1 has a 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a wise choice.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — Business laptops