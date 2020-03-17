Best wireless headphone deals in March 2020

Budget conscious music lovers looking for the best headphone deals right now, you've come to the right place. The best headphone deals of March 2020 are up for grabs. We're rounding up the top deals on today's best wireless headphones.

The imminent release of new headphones like the Powerbeats 4 translates into price drops on current-gen models. For example, you can get the Powerbeats 3 for $69.99 at Amazon. Normally, these wireless earbuds retail for $199.99, so that's $130 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earphones and one of the best headphone deals available right now.

Whether you're looking for a price break on the AirPods Pro buds or the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling 'phones, we've got you covered. Bookmark this page and check often for the best wireless headphone deals you can get.

The best headphone deals right now

Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Microsoft

Surface headphones packs a spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation and a premium, cozy design. You can get them direct from Microsoft for $150 below list price.

Plantronics BackBeat GO 600 Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $24 @ Amazon

The BackBeat Go 600 wireless headphones deliver a rich and immersive, audio experience. It features 40mm drivers and delivers up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $247 @ Newegg

At $95 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to move. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $349 now $247 @ Amazon

We gave the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones the Editor's Choice award for its above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, the limited edition Rose Gold colorway is on sale for $219.

AKG N700NC Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $174 @ Amazon

The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones offer unparalleled comfort and excellent sound. Amazon is currently taking 50% off these wireless headphones.

The best earbud deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $69 @ Amazon

With their flexible, over-the-ear design, powerful bass, and built-in sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are the kind of headphones you can wear everyday and take to the gym.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $139. That's $20 off and one of the best headphones deals you'll find. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices

Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

These wireless earbuds are among the best AirPods alternatives you can get. They offer great sound, crystal clear call quality, 7 hours of battery life per charge, and best off all, they're also water resistant. For a limited time, they're $10 off at Amazon.