Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything you need to know

Prime Day 2022 is Amazon's next annual shopping extravaganza. Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July. Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just about everything including laptops, tablets, and peripherals.

Prime Day's humble beginnings started out as 24-hour event in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20-year anniversary. Over the course of the years, the once a year sale has turned into a 48-hour smorgasbord of deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s own take on Black Friday — an annual sales extravaganza for Amazon Prime members only. It brings a truckload of exclusive discounts across every kind of product category the retailer sells.

There are two categories of deals shared, including spotlight deals (the big ones that last for roughly 6 to 8 hours) and Lightning Deals, which are surprise deep discounts on some pretty good tech that are briefly available until they sell out.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

In its recent Q1 2022 earnings report, Amazon has announced that Prime Day will take place in July. Although Prime Day 2022's date remains a mystery at this time, it will arrive before we know it.

Back in 2020, Prime Day was pushed back to October 13-14 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Prime Day 2021 took place on June 21 and June 22 to kick off the summer.

Where do I get Amazon Prime?

Good question! You can pick up a 30-day free trial right now then pay either $14.99 (£7.99) a month.

The subscription doesn’t just give you access to Prime Day and free delivery, it also unlocks the door to Prime Video, music streaming and unlimited photo storage.

What to expect during Prime Day

During Prime Day, bargain shoppers can expect to see tons of deals on today's essential gadgets. It's one of the best times of the year to score steep discounts on laptops, tablets, peripherals and more.

Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart and stage their own sales events alongside Amazon's Prime Day event. Frugal shoppers will want to check out these summertime sales for deep discounts on back-to-school gear, video games, home theater and more.

Don't want to wait for Prime Day? Here are the best Prime Day-like deals you can get today in both the US and the UK.

Laptops

Lenovo Flex 5 14: was $849 now $579 @ Amazon (US)

For a limited time, save $270 on the Lenovo Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. It's configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD.

Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon (US)

Amazon takes $50 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Amazon also offers the 512GB SSD M1 MacBook Air for $1,149 ($100 off).

Dell XPS 13: was £849 now £747 @ Amazon (UK)

As per our thorough Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (512GB): was £1,899 now £1,735 @ Amazon (UK)

Amazon currently takes £144 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £249 now £199 @ Amazon (UK)

This deal knocks £30 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

Let’s start with the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.

Tablets

2022 Apple iPad Air: was $599 now $559 @ Amazon (US)

Save $40 on the sleek and powerful Apple iPad Air. With Apple's speedy M1 chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. We gave the iPad Air an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: was $899 now $829 @ Amazon (US)

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, M1 chip): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon (UK )

The big improvement in Apple's M1 iPad Pro is the inclusion of its beasty M1 chip, which comes armed with a next-gen neural engine and more cores than you’d care to count for some insanely good performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was £219 now £159 @ Amazon (UK)

The Galaxy Tab A8 from Samsung is the budget big slab to beat with a 10.5-inch display, 32GB storage, and an Octa Core processor for under £200!

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon (US)

Amazon is currently slashing $75 off the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon (US)

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $70 off.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £109 now £69 @ Amazon with discount applied (UK)

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £188 @ Amazon (UK)

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.