I track deals for a living, here are 50 best Amazon Prime Day deals I would buy

Amazon Prime Day has some tempting deals going on right now. The sale ends July 17 and as I browse through today's deals, I gasp in astonishment and how good these discounts are.

If were in the market for a new gadget, I would be sure to take advantage of Prime Day. Prime Day laptop deals especially. Amazon is now slashiing MacBook, Windows Laptop PC, and Chromebook prices down to the size. I'm seeing discounts that knock up to $500 off like this price drop on the Alienware X16 R2.

Outside of the holidays, Prime Day is the best time of the year to rack up on discounts. In fact, it's reknown for its jaw-dropping Black Friday-like discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and headphones.

Big ticket items like TVs are also know to hit record low prices. Newer models that launched in the spring often see first time discounts. If I didn't already own a fantastic TCL TV, I would browsing today's best Prime Day TV deals for my next investment.

From laptops to 4K TVs, see the 50 best Amazon Prime Day deals I would buy.

50 best Amazon Prime Day deals I would buy

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099, now $849

Lowest price! If I wanted to buy a MacBook, I'd jump on this deal to save $250 on the MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

15" Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,299, now $1,049

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

HP Victus 15 RTX 2050 (2024): $699 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the 2024 HP Victus 15 is at its best price yet. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $738

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now on sale for just under $300, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our review of its big brother, the 15-inch Acer Chromebook 515 Plus we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly, portable machine for school, work, and everything else, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB SSD, 1080p webcam

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $439 $373 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon knocks 15% off the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 with Google AI, one of the best laptops for the money. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design; the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 4070: $2,799 $1,789 @ Amazon

One of Amazon's best Prime Day gaming laptop deals takes $1,000 off the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4070 GPU. Plus, get the upcoming game Black Myth: Wukong for free. This epic discount puts it at just $30 shy of its all-time low price. Launched in Feb. 2023, we reviewed the 16-inch model Razer Blade notebook and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: $1,699 $1,529 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon knocks $170 off the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. We rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance, long battery life, and solid audio. Although we thought the display could be brighter, it's one beast of a gaming rig with customizable RGB lighting and lengthy gameplay. Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Apple AirPods Max: was $549, now $395

Lowest price! The AirPods Max hit an all-time low price of $399 earlier this month and now it's $5 cheaper! Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones provides an audio experience like no other. I like nice things and if I were an Apple user, I'd snag this deal knowing I probably wouldn't see it again until Black Friday. Features: Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, spatial sound

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case. This is one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $168 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298

Save $101 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399, now $279

Lowest price! Save $120 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Geekom A7 Mini PC: was $799 now $679

Lowest price! Take $120 off the Geekom A7 Mini PC. Although we didn't test it, A7 Mini PC reviews average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it's fast, delivers excellent performance, and runs quiet. This underscores sister brand TechRadar's review findings in which they rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 2.8GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-Core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows 11 Pro

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279, now $159

Lowest price! Save $120 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. With its sleek, aluminum design, vivid display, and rated 14-hour battery life, the Fire HD 11 Max is great for work and play. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, a detachable keyboard, and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14 hours

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): was $79, now $44 w/ Prime

Lowest price! If I didn't use my phone as an alarm clock, I would save $35 on the all-new Amazon Echo Spot, a nifty customizable smart alarm clock. Just like my phone, it would replace my 90s Sony Dream Machine with big vibrant sound. Like all Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can set it up a routine to gently wake you up to music and gradual light, glance at the time, check reminders, or get weather updates.

Amazon Echo Dot w/ The Mandalorian Grogu Stand: was $77, now $39 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Being the Star Wars fan that I am, anyone who know me, knows I would scoop up this Echo Dot with Baby Yoda Stand in a heartbeat. Now 50% off, this Star Wars Echo Dot Stand with Echo Dot Bundle includes: Amazon's 5th gen Echo Dot speaker in Sea Blue color scheme and a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu (baby Yoda)-inspired stand.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279

Lowest price! Save $40 on the 10th-generation iPad via Amazon's on-page coupon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999, now $899

Lowest price! If I were in the Apple ecosystem, I would save $100 on the iPad Pro M4. The first device to debut Apple's M4 Chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $329

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touchscreen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistance, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $399 $259 @ Amazon w/ Prime

For a limited time, save $140 on the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Prime. Samsung refreshed this series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,299 now $799

Lowest price! Save $500 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,599 now $979

Lowest price! Now $620 off, the best-selling Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC series gaming monitor just hit its lowest price yet! It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. FreeSync Pro eliminates tearing and other aberrations while gaming. It's outfitted with plenty of ports including HDMI 2.1, Display Port, and USB hub for connecting your laptop, console, and gaming accessories.

Beats Studio Pro: was $1,349 now $169 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Currently 51% off, the Beats Studio Pro is the best AirPods Max alternative to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatibility, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was 429, now $349

Lowest price! At $80 off, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are at an all-time low price right now. While we didn't get to experience them ourselves, sister site Tom's Guide rated them 4 out of 5-stars and called them Bose's most premium headphones yet. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life Price check: Best Buy $349

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249, now $199

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329 now $199

Lowest price! Amazon takes $130 off the Galaxy Watch 6 which makes a great companion to any Galaxy Phone. My daily driver is the Galaxy S20 FE and if I were in the market for smartwatch, this is the one I would buy/ In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 review, we liked its gorgeous display and sturdy feel. Samsung design engineers did a great job making the Galaxy Watch 6 durable yet lightweight on the wrist. Features: 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant, and built to military-grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of data storage.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $269

Lowest price! Amazon knocks $80 off the Google Pixel Watch 2 for Prime Day. As an Android user, this is yet another smartwatch I would consider. Google's latest flagship smartwatch features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Preorder: $1,099 @ Amazon + free $200 Amazon Gift Card

Save $320 — Get a FREE $200 Amazon Gift Card and a FREE storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Preorder: $1,899 @ Amazon + free $300 gift card

Save $420 — Get a FREE $300 Amazon Gift Card and a FREE storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Amazon. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,219

Get a free $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, create, and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799, now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $699

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, unlocked. Boasting powerful new specs and useful new AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse: was $49 now $28

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is $10 off at Amazon. It boasts 12,000 DPI, six programmable buttons, 250-hour battery life, and a Hero 12K sensor. This gaming mouse is available in various colors: Black, Blue, Lilac, Mint, White.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): was $59 now $48

Save $10 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Velocity Green. It features trigger bumpers and a Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Meta Quest 3: was $499, now $429

Everyone saves $70 on the Meta Quest 3 during Prime Day. In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it 4 out 5 stars for its sleek, lightweight design and seamless virtual as well as mixed reality experiences. We were also impressed by its large library of games and great audio. It's the most powerful Quest yet! Features: Dual RGB color camera, 4K+ Infinite display (2064 x 2208-pixels per eye) Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $39 now $19

Save 50% on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the latest adventure in the franchise. Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: was $249, now $179

Save $70 on the PS5-compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning-fast storage space to your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.

WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe SSD: was $699, now $309

Save 56% on the WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe at Amazon. This internal SSD works with the PS5 and delivers top-end performance for more consistent gameplay. Shorten load times and eliminate throttling and lag for less with this Western Digital internal SSD.

65" Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): was $997 now $899

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): was $1,999 now $1,799

Save $200 on the 2024 55" Samsung S90D 4K OLED S90D in this Amazon TV deal. From Samsung: This premium TV features a detailed image, strong contrast, and clear motion. Increased depth and AI-powered 4K upscaling all work to bring clarity to your content. Discover pure blacks, bright whites, and Pantone-validated colors. Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view of everything you watch.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV: was $799, now $659 w/ Prime

Save $140 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV with Prime. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu. Cheaper option: 55" Fire TV Omni 4K QLED for $419 ($180 off)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: was $519 now $329 w/ Prime

Save $190 on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series with Prime. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

65" LG B3 Class OLED Smart TV: was $,496 now $1,196

Lowest price! Save $300 on the LG B3 65" OLED 4K TV for Labor Day. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model and one of the best TV deals of the season. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 120Hz OLED display, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit