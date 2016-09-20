macOS Sierra is Available Now

Apple's latest operating system for the Mac, macOS Sierra, is rolling out to MacBook laptops and Mac desktops through the App Store now. You can download it here.

The operating system introduces a slew of new features, most notably bringing Siri to the Mac. Additionally, users can share desktops between multiple Macs, unlock their Macs with an Apple Watch, use picture-in-picture and Apple Pay on the web.

Sierra also syncs better with iOS 10 devices, including sharing a universal clipboard between Macs, iPhones and iPads and showing new effects from Messages on the Mac.

As usual, the update is completely free as long as your computer can support it. MacBooks and iMacs from 2008 and later and Mac minis, Mac Pros, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs from 2010 and later are all eligible to upgrade, though some features may be lost on older models.

The macOS name is replacing OS X, a moniker that Apple has been using for its desktop operating system since 2001.

See below for some tips on how to use macOS Sierra's latest features.

