Save $400 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3

The spring sales continue to flow this week: Take B&H for example, which has a healthy discount on the Apple MacBook Air M3.

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is now $899 at B&H Photo, a savings of $400 from the regular price. This price is valid on the Space Gray colorway (Silver is $100 more).

While this is not the lowest price ever (we saw it drop to $799 briefly at Amazon), it's the best price available right now, and the lowest price you can find for this early 2024 MacBook Air model ( all four colorways for the MacBook Air M3 are $999 at Best Buy) .

Note that this model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is enough to do most daily tasks. If you do more memory intensive tasks like keep hundreds of open browser tabs, edit complex spreadhseets, or do a lot of creative work with large video and image files, you may prefer stepping up to the M3 model with 16GB of RAM at $999(now $200 off at B&H Photo).

In our review of the MacBook Air M3 , we appreciated its lightweight design, gorgeous display, excellent performance, and long 15+ hour battery life. (We reviewed the configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD). We gave the system 4.5 stars, and at this lower price, it remains a good choice, even with the M4 version already on the market (albeit at a higher price).

At 3.3 pounds, the 15-inch MacBook Air remains one of the most highly portable systems you can buy. Snag this instant savings at BH Photo while you can.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M3 deal