The spring sales continue to flow this week: Take B&H for example, which has a healthy discount on the Apple MacBook Air M3.
The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is now $899 at B&H Photo, a savings of $400 from the regular price. This price is valid on the Space Gray colorway (Silver is $100 more).
While this is not the lowest price ever (we saw it drop to $799 briefly at Amazon), it's the best price available right now, and the lowest price you can find for this early 2024 MacBook Air model (all four colorways for the MacBook Air M3 are $999 at Best Buy).
Note that this model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is enough to do most daily tasks. If you do more memory intensive tasks like keep hundreds of open browser tabs, edit complex spreadhseets, or do a lot of creative work with large video and image files, you may prefer stepping up to the M3 model with 16GB of RAM at $999(now $200 off at B&H Photo).
In our review of the MacBook Air M3, we appreciated its lightweight design, gorgeous display, excellent performance, and long 15+ hour battery life. (We reviewed the configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD). We gave the system 4.5 stars, and at this lower price, it remains a good choice, even with the M4 version already on the market (albeit at a higher price).
At 3.3 pounds, the 15-inch MacBook Air remains one of the most highly portable systems you can buy. Snag this instant savings at BH Photo while you can.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M3 deal
Save $400 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3, now down to $899 at B&H Photo (Space Gray only).
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, 500 nit brightness, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price history: At $899, this is the lowest price for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 right now.
Reviews: The M3-powered MacBook Air set a high bar for thin-and-light laptops when it came out, and it continues to be a compelling choice thanks to its strong performance and 15-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a slim laptop with a large screen that doesn't sacrifice long battery life. This model is good for daily productivity, uncomplicated creative tasks, and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a general-use laptop as a daily driver and are less concerned about portability. Also, look elsewhere for if you're a seasoned gamer or a creative with memory-intensive video or photo editing needs. See our hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
