Save $400 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3

Deals
By published

Big savings on a MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch in space gray
(Image credit: Apple)

The spring sales continue to flow this week: Take B&H for example, which has a healthy discount on the Apple MacBook Air M3.

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is now $899 at B&H Photo, a savings of $400 from the regular price. This price is valid on the Space Gray colorway (Silver is $100 more).

While this is not the lowest price ever (we saw it drop to $799 briefly at Amazon), it's the best price available right now, and the lowest price you can find for this early 2024 MacBook Air model (all four colorways for the MacBook Air M3 are $999 at Best Buy).

Note that this model has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is enough to do most daily tasks. If you do more memory intensive tasks like keep hundreds of open browser tabs, edit complex spreadhseets, or do a lot of creative work with large video and image files, you may prefer stepping up to the M3 model with 16GB of RAM at $999(now $200 off at B&H Photo).

In our review of the MacBook Air M3, we appreciated its lightweight design, gorgeous display, excellent performance, and long 15+ hour battery life. (We reviewed the configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD). We gave the system 4.5 stars, and at this lower price, it remains a good choice, even with the M4 version already on the market (albeit at a higher price).

At 3.3 pounds, the 15-inch MacBook Air remains one of the most highly portable systems you can buy. Snag this instant savings at BH Photo while you can.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M3 deal

Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch
Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch: was $1,299 now $899 at BHPhoto

Save $400 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3, now down to $899 at B&H Photo (Space Gray only).

Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, 500 nit brightness, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Release date: March 2024

Price history: At $899, this is the lowest price for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 right now.

Reviews: The M3-powered MacBook Air set a high bar for thin-and-light laptops when it came out, and it continues to be a compelling choice thanks to its strong performance and 15-hour battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a slim laptop with a large screen that doesn't sacrifice long battery life. This model is good for daily productivity, uncomplicated creative tasks, and casual gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want a general-use laptop as a daily driver and are less concerned about portability. Also, look elsewhere for if you're a seasoned gamer or a creative with memory-intensive video or photo editing needs. See our hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

View Deal
Melissa Perenson
Melissa Perenson
Contributing Writer

Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about macbooks
Apple MacBook Air M3

The final hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale are here: Save up to $300 on Macs and Apple Watches
Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro

We love the M3 MacBook Pro design and performance — and it just got a deep discount
A well-loved Chromebook.

I “downgraded” from a Windows laptop to a Chromebook. Here’s what happened.
See more latest
Most Popular
Black ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 business laptop against blue gradient background with epic deal badge.
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets a massive $1,240 price cut for Lenovo's spring sale
Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung ViewFinity monitor, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch Ultra against blue gradient background
23 best Samsung deals this week: Save big on Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S25, and more
Beats Studio Buds, Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet, Amazon Fire 7 tablet, Sennheiser Accentum headphones, and Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker against a blue gradient background.
5 best last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $100 I'd add to my shopping cart
Black Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen against blue gradient background with act fast sticker.
Act fast to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $199 before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends
Five laptops and gear from Newegg&#039;s Spring Sale
The Acer Swift Edge 16 is a massive $600 off in short-term deal at New Egg
Blue Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus with Steam Beta support drops $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Apple MacBook Air M3
The final hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale are here: Save up to $300 on Macs and Apple Watches
Blue iPad 10 tablet against pink gradient background with AppleCare+ logo and epic deal sticker.
The excellent iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan is $60 off at Amazon for a few more hours.
Apple Watch Series 10, Garmin vivoactive 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition, Google Pixel Watch 3 against a green gradient background.
Hurry: These 7 smart watch deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale expire in a few hours.
Beats Studio Pro headphones on a wooden table next to a laptop.
Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear for a limited time, here are 5 deals I recommend