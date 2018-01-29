Trending

How to Use Your iPad: Tips and Tricks

By News 

When someone says tablet, most people think "iPad." They're the best tablets around and iOS, Apple's mobile operating system, has plenty of special features that are made for a slate. In fact, if you know the tricks, you can use your iPad, iPad Mini or iPad Pro for real work. 

Our how-tos will also teach you how to customize your iPad, secure it, and use all of the best multitasking features and gestures. Now get to work. Or play. With these tips, that's up to you.

iPad Guide

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.