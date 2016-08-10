Microsoft Office 365 Login Stuck in a Loop? Here’s How to Fix It

You attempt to log into your Office 365 account via your web browser, but after entering your credentials, a blank white page appears with only the word "Continue" in the title bar. The page keeps loading and reloading in an endless loop, but nothing happens, even if you try again and again. If you don't have the Outlook client installed, you may not be able to get your email or check your calendar, because you just can't get in.

If your Office 365 login is stuck in a loop, you need to clear all the local browser storage associated with Office 365. The method varies, depending on which browser you use.

Fix a Stuck Office 365 Login in Chrome

1. Select Settings from the menu..

2. Click "Show advanced settings..." You'll need to scroll down a bit to find it.

3. Click "Content settings..."

4. Click "All cookies and site data..."

5. Search for office365.com. Results appear.

6. Click "Remove all shown."

If you are having a problem logging into Word or Outlook, repeat this process by deleting office.live.com.

Fix a Stuck Office 365 Login in Firefox

If you're getting the Office 365 login loop in Firefox, just try deleting the cookies for office365.com and office.live.com.

1. Select Options from the menu.

2. Select Privacy in the left nav pane.

3. Click "remove individual cookies." A dialog box appears.

4. Search for office.365.com.

5. Click Remove All.

Repeat steps 4 and 5 using office.live.com if you have problems logging into Word, Excel or PowerPoint.

Fix a Stuck Office 365 Login in Internet Explorer

1. Select Internet Options from the menu.

2. Click Settings under the General tab.

3. Click View files.

4. Search for and delete any cookies from office365.com.

5. Navigate to the Caches and databases tab in the settings window.

6. Select office365.com and click Delete.

