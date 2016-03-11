How to Use Microsoft Word Like a Pro

Microsoft Word is many people's go-to text editor, but you can do so much more with the program than just typing documents and term papers. With our tips, tricks and tutorials, you'll learn how to use Lorem Ipsum text and advanced keyboard shortcuts. You'll also discover how to use Office in touch-friendly mode. See our list below to learn how to use Word like a pro.
Microsoft Word Tips
- Show Formatting Marks in Microsoft Word
- See All of Microsoft Word's Keyboard Shortcuts
- Select All Text with Similar Formatting in Microsoft Word
- Create Table Templates in Microsoft Word
- Use Microsoft Office's Lorem Ipsum (Random Text) Generator
- Add a Table of Contents in Word
- Co-Edit a Document in Word
- Add or Remove Page Breaks in Word
- Put Microsoft Office into Touch-Friendly Mode
- Compare Docs Side-by-Side
- Configure Spell Check and Autocorrect
- Remove Double Spaces After a Period
- Compare and Combine Two Docs
- Copy and Paste Text from Multiple Locations