How to Use Microsoft Word Like a Pro

Microsoft Word is many people's go-to text editor, but you can do so much more with the program than just typing documents and term papers. With our tips, tricks and tutorials, you'll learn how to use Lorem Ipsum text and advanced keyboard shortcuts. You'll also discover how to use Office in touch-friendly mode. See our list below to learn how to use Word like a pro.

Microsoft Word Tips

