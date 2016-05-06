How to Copy and Paste Text from Multiple Locations in Microsoft Word

You have multiple blocks of text you want to paste into Word--a paragraph here, a sentence there. Instead of switching back and forth between multiple locations, pressing copy and paste each time, use Word's built-in "Spike" feature to paste the text all at once into your document.

Windows' clipboard only saves the last block of text you selected. In Word, however, the "Spike" command lets you collect multiple blocks of text. It comes in handy when you want to create a new document from parts of other documents or quickly move blocks of text into a different location. Follow the steps below to use it.

1. Select the block of text you want to copy.

2. Press Ctrl+F3. This will add the selection to your clipboard. Note that it will cut the text from your document, rather than copying it, so don't save the original altered document if you don't want those blocks of text permanently removed.

3. Repeat the two steps above for each additional block of text to copy.

4. Go to the document or location where you want to paste all of the text.

5. Press Ctrl+Shift+F3.

That's it! The text will be pasted contiguously at the new location.

