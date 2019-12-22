How to Compare Document Text Using Windows 10

If you have two versions of documents but do not know which one is the final version or if something was added or removed, the Compare option in MS Word comes in handy. Using File Compare or the FC command in Command Prompt is another way if you need text or binary compare. The output is shown in Command Prompt and is not easy to read. For all file formats that Word can open, the Compare option in Word is the easiest to use.

1) In the search box on the toolbar type Word.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Select Word from the search options.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) On the MS Word toolbar click Review.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) In the Review menu, click Compare.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) From the two options available, select Compare…

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) In the Compare documents dialogue box click the browse icon for the Original document.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7) Select the first file for comparison.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8) Click Open to add it to the dialogue box.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9) Click the browse icon for the Revised document.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

10) Select the second file for comparison.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

11) Click Open to add it to the dialogue box.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

12) Click OK for the process to start.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

13) In the Compare Result document review the text in red. The text with strikethrough is the content missing from the second file. The text in square brackets is the text added in the second file.