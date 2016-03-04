How to Turn on the Black Theme in Microsoft Office

Microsoft has rolled out a new theme for Office that's easier on your eyes and also makes buttons and other menu items in the Ribbon stand out. If you thought the Dark Gray theme wasn't dark enough, here's how to enable the higher contrast, Black theme.

The Black theme is available now for Office 2016 and Office 365 users. The other Office themes--Colorful, Dark Gray, and Classic White--are still there.

Change All Office Apps to Black Theme

In the steps below, when you change the theme, it will apply to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook.

1. Open any Office program.

2. Open the File menu in the upper left corner of the window.

3. Click Account.

4. Change the dropdown below Office Theme to Black.

Immediately, all Office app windows will switch to the dark theme.

Change Only One Program to Black Theme

If you want to change to the Black theme for only one specific program, however, follow these steps:

1. Open the Office program you want to change.

2. Open the File menu in the upper left corner of the window.

3. Click Options.

4. Change the dropdown next to Office Theme to Black.

5. Click OK.

The program you've selected will use the new Black theme.