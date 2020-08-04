Pixelbook Go Core i5 laptop now $899 off in rare Chromebook deal

The Pixelbook Go is one of the best Chromebooks to buy. And for the first time ever, Google premium ChromeOS-powered laptops is on sale for a record low price.

In a rare deal, Amazon has the mid-tier Pixelbook Go on sale for $899. This laptop normally retails for $999, so that's $100 off its regular price.

Not an Amazon fan? Best Buy also has the Pixelbook Go on sale for the same price.

Google Pixelbook Go (i5/16GB/128GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Now $100 off at Amazon, the Pixelbook Go packs solid performance and great battery life into a super-slim design. This model features a 13.3-inch, 1080p touch screen, a 1.3-GHz Core i5-8200Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Best Buy also has a similar Pixelbook Go deal. View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go (i7/16GB/256GB): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Amazon is also taking $150 off the Pixelbook Go with 4K display. It packs a 2160p touch screen, a 1.5-GHz Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal

The Pixelbook Go is basically a MacBook Air for Android users. I own the Pixelbook Go and it's one of the best laptops I've ever used.

This Pixelbook Go on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8200Y CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. It can also run Android apps and Linux which makes it one of the best laptops for programming.

As with all Chromebooks, you get an extra 15GB of Cloud file storage and unlimited image storage in Google Photos. Even better, the Pixelbook Go includes exclusive Google Perks like 3 months of Disney Plus for free, 3 months of free Stadia Pro cloud gaming service, and 100GB of storage for 12 months.

In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we found its super-slim design and bright colorful display impressive. We gave the Pixelbook Go a 4 out of 5 star rating for its solid performance and great battery life.

In one test, the Pixelbook Go's Core i5-8200Y processor and 8GB of RAM shredded through 30 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously without a hint of lag. The Pixelbook Go in this deal packs 16GB of RAM, so you can expect multitasking to be exceptionally seamless.

Design-wise, the Pixelbook Go sports a low-profile, minimalist design. Its smooth, magnesium-alloy finish chassis has a single Google "G" logo on the lid. Meanwhile, the underside of the laptop's washboard-like, ribbed texture gives you a solid, non-slip grip.

At just 2.3 pounds and 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, the Pixelbook Go is lighter and thinner than most of our best 13-inch laptops. It's more portable than the HP Envy 13 (2.8 pounds, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.57 inches), the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.0 x 0.6 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the Pixelbook Go keeps it simple with just two USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a Windows laptop alternative, the ChromeOS-charged Pixelbook Go is solid choice, especially at this price!