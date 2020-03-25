Watching Disney Plus on a Chromebook is simple. Whether you're tied down to a Chromebook with school restrictions or you have one of the best Chromebooks that you desperately want to watch The Mandalorian on, we've got you covered with a couple of simple methods.

Two ways you can watch Disney Plus on a Chromebook

The easiest way to watch Disney Plus on a Chromebook is to download the Disney Plus Android app from the Google Play Store. The best part about this method is that you can download movies and shows to watch offline. However, the app refuses to download videos onto microSD cards, so be mindful of your laptop's internal storage capacity.

Now, let's say you're on a school or work laptop and locked you out of the Google Play Store so you can't download the apps. Instead, you can stream Disney Plus through the Chrome browser. But there is an issue: an Error 83 code appears the first time you enter the site and try to play a video.

The site will give you a prompt to check your device for DRM reasons, but when you accept, the system times out and presents the aforementioned error code. However, if you dismiss the pop-up and try playing another video, it should work fine.

These are the two best methods on how to watch Disney Plus on a Chromebook. Hopefully, this worked for you and you're able to binge as many Disney Plus movies and shows as possible.