The Best 13-Inch Laptops of 2019: Portable Notebooks for Any Budget

13-inch laptops have soared in popularity and for good reason. These devices offer the best balance between portability and productivity. Students can effortlessly carry 13-inch laptops around campus and business professionals can slip these machines into briefcases when traveling.

We've compiled the best 13-inch laptops, however, if you're not sold on this screen size, check out our best overall laptops page or the best 15-inch laptops and best 17-inch laptops pages. Students should see our best college laptops page, where they'll find the best notebook for their respective majors.

Here are the best 13-inch laptops for every budget.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

If you're in the market for a 13-inch laptop, consider waiting for Black Friday, which starts on Nov. 29. We'll be posting all the latest laptop, tablet and accessories deals as they become available on our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs. Expect to see steep savings on the XPS 13, Spectre x360 and perhaps even the new Surface Laptop 3.

The best 13-inch laptops

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best overall laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/ Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Premium design

Slim, compact chassis

Bright, vivid 4K display

Outstanding performance

Below-average battery life (4K model)

The best Ultrabook overall, the late 2019 XPS 13 is identical to the previous model but now packs 10th Gen processors. Those chips, especially the six-core Core i7 CPU, offers a significant boost in performance over 8th Gen processors.

The 4K model we tested has a gorgeous 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display -- with practically no bezels -- and now the 'nosecam' webcam is no longer, as Dell's engineers managed to fit it in the notebook's top bezel, which is still super-thin. If you want long battery life, opt for the 1080p model as the 4K version lasted just under 8 hours on a charge, a decent if below-average result.

See our full Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) Review

The best laptop under $1,000

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Fast performance

Bright display

4K model has short battery life

No Thunderbolt 3

Starting at just $799, the HP Envy 13 is one of, if not, the best value in laptops right now. In many ways, the Envy 13 is a Windows 10 alternative to the MacBook Air, expect even better thanks to its longer battery life, stronger performance and lower price. Redesigned for this year, the Envy 13 also has a slim attractive aluminum chassis. Some handy security features --- a fingerprint sensor and webcam kill switch --- are just the icing on the cake.

See our full HP Envy 13 review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best Apple laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 (Y-series) | GPU: Intel UHD 617 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel | Size: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Thin and light design

Sharp Retina display

Booming audio

Slower than competition

Expensive starting price

Display could be brighter

The new MacBook Air is very similar to its predecessor. The slim laptop still features a colorful 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 Retina display with relatively thin bezels. And while its Y-series CPU doesn't blow us away, the nearly 9 hours of battery life makes up for it.

New to the 2019 version is True Tone, a technology that shifts display color temperature based on ambient lighting. But the best change from the previous model is easily the price, which is now $100 cheaper.

See our full Apple MacBook Air review.

The best ultraportable laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/ Core i7 | GPU: IntelUHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512/1TB SSD | Display: 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504-pixel | Size: 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Beautiful screen

Elegant design

Solid battery life

Slow, pricey SSDs

No Type-C ports

Need to pay more for color options

The sophomore release of Microsoft's traditional clamshell laptop is a hit. The $999 Surface Laptop 2 has a lot going for it, including a gorgeous 13.5-inch display, a slim and sexy design, and 9 hours of battery life. The machine also comes armed with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, which provide a significant performance improvement when compared to last year's model. The comfortable soft-touch Alcantara deck returns this year, except now there is a swanky matte black color scheme to choose from, along with the Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Platinum.

See our full Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review.

The best gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Corei7-8565U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU/Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 13.3-inch 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Sleek, attractive design

Powerful overall and graphics performance

Great Audio

Undersized keys

Runs hot

The Razer Blade Stealth is the best laptop for gamers who want to play on the go. The Stealth has a sleek, unibody aluminum chassis that can be easily slipped into a backpack. Somehow, Razer found a way to pack a dedicated GPU into this 13-inch machine. While the optional GeForce MX150 GPU can't play the most demanding games, you shouldn't have any problems running most AAA titles on low graphics settings. Oh yeah, and this year's model has surprisingly long battery life, at more than 8 hours.

See our full Razer Blade Stealth review.

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: IntelIris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 13.4-inch,1920 x 1200-pixel or 4K | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright, 16:10 display

Scant on ports

Shallow keyboard

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 takes everything we love about the clamshell XPS 13 --- fast performance (thanks to 10th Gen CPUs), a sleek, lightweight design and very long battery life --- and put it in a flexible convertible chassis. You also get a unique 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200-resolution display. No, that's no typo; The XPS 13 2-in-1's touch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it taller than almost every other 13-inch display. Better yet, that panel is both bright and vivid.

See our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Display: 13.3-inch, 2256 x 1504-pixels | Size: 12.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds

Aluminum chassis

Vivid, high-res screen

Great performance

Below-average battery life for a Chromebook

Poor webcam

Pricey

A favorite in a flood of recently released premium Chromebooks, the $799 Acer Chromebook 13 is one of the fastest laptops running Google's Chrome OS. The aluminum notebook packs up to an Intel U-series Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. While the laptop's 13.5-inch display isn't particularly bright, it is sharp and vivid.

See our full Acer Chromebook 13 review.

8. Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019)

The laptop with the best performance

CPU: Intel Core i5/ Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel | Size: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Blazing-fast performance

Bright and colorful Retina display

Slightly improved keyboard

Thick bezels

Heavier than other 13-inch laptops

Battery life could be longer

If you prefer macOS to Windows 10, then there's only one 13-inch laptop you should consider: the Apple MacBook Pro (starting at $1,799). The biggest improvement to this year's model is the new keyboard, which should fix the various issues of the previous version.

Other improvements include faster quad-core processors and the quickest SSD you'll find in a laptop. Of course, you still get everything that makes Apple's laptops so popular: a gorgeous unibody aluminum design, a sharp and fairly vibrant display, good speakers and solid battery life.

See our full Apple MacBook Pro review.

The best business laptop

CPU: IntelCore i5/ Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Sleek, durable design

Stunning display

Comfortable keyboard

Not the fastest in its class

Expensive

Business professionals who want a powerful 13-inch laptop should consider the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3. This sleek 2-in-1 combines a beautiful slim aluminum chassis with military strength durability. Add nearly 10 hours of battery life into the mix, and you've got yourself one heck of a travel machine.

A standout feature of the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is the 1080p Sure View display, which reaches a remarkable 518 nits of brightness. Other things we like about the laptop include its comfortable keyboard and powerful speakers.

See our full EliteBook x360 1030 G3 review.

The laptop with the best design

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Display Size: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.4 pounds

Slim, elegant design

Very lightweight chassis

Strong performance

Below-average battery life

At 0.5 inches thick and 2.4 pounds, the extremely sleek IdeaPad 730S is one of the thinnest and lightest 13-inch laptops we've reviewed. Along with a portable chassis, it has a vivid and detailed 13.3-inch, 1080p display, and strong performance thanks to its Core i5 CPU and fast 256GB SSD.

Impressive audio quality and a surprisingly capable webcam make the IdeaPad 730S a steal at less than $1,000,despite sub-par battery life.

See our full Lenovo IdeaPad 730S review.

The best laptop for designers and artists

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display Size: 13.3-inch, 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Slim, stealthy design

Fast overall performance

Premium aluminum chassis

Dim display

Below-average battery life

Lackluster speakers

What sets the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition apart from the competition is a nifty pen garage built into the stylus. Using a strong magnet, the slot holds the included stylus in place so you don't have to worry about losing it.Other things we love about the Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 are its sleek, stylish design, fast performance and competitive price.

See our full Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition review.

Credit: Laptop Mag