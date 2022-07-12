Sony's premium noise cancelling headphones are 54% off in this Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2022 is taking names and won't stop coming until we're all full of savings, and it has knocked it out of the park with this Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N deal.

At this very moment you can get your hands on the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for just $68 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , which is a whole $80 off of the original price.

(opens in new tab) Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: was $148 now $68 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently $80 off, the Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones are among the best in its class. They feature 30mm drivers, a comfortable design, and up to 35 hours of battery life. If you're looking for an affordable way to enjoy distraction-free listening, these are the headphones you want.

Sony's WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones offer long-lasting listening comfort. Besides smart noise blocking, they feature 30mm drivers, a comfortable design, and up to 35 hours of battery life.

While we didn't test these headphones, customer reviews give them an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Great sound, decent noise cancellation, and value for the price were among the headphones' top praises. Moreover, hands-free calling lets you enjoy crystal clear sound while voice assistant support makes it easy to communicate with contacts or play music.

Whether you're upgrading your wearables or shopping for dad or that soon-to-be grad you know, the WH-CH710Ns are a budget-friendly choice.