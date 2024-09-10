Apple AirPods Max drop to $429 at Best Buy following Apple's September event

The Apple AirPods Max impressed everyone when they first came out in December 2020. Now, you can get these popular over-ear wireless headphones on sale at Best Buy for $429 in all colorways, which is 22% off the typical retail price.

In our review, we loved these headphones. We gave the AirPods Max 4.5 stars, noting they "combine beautiful design with powerful tech for great audio quality and best-in-class ANC."

The AirPods Max Bluetooth headphones have comfy, plush earcups and a stylish headband. They also have Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos. The battery can provide up to 20 hours of listening using ANC and spatial audio.

These headphones are sonically the same as the newly announced AirPods Max (USB-C), which swap the Lightning connector for USB-C and come in new colors. The USB-C models will sell for $549, which means if you don't mind the Lightning connector, you can save some money and go with the older version.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max deal