Apple AirPods Max drop to $429 at Best Buy following Apple's September event
Grab these first-gen over-ear headphones AirPods for 22% less
The Apple AirPods Max impressed everyone when they first came out in December 2020. Now, you can get these popular over-ear wireless headphones on sale at Best Buy for $429 in all colorways, which is 22% off the typical retail price.
In our review, we loved these headphones. We gave the AirPods Max 4.5 stars, noting they "combine beautiful design with powerful tech for great audio quality and best-in-class ANC."
The AirPods Max Bluetooth headphones have comfy, plush earcups and a stylish headband. They also have Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos. The battery can provide up to 20 hours of listening using ANC and spatial audio.
These headphones are sonically the same as the newly announced AirPods Max (USB-C), which swap the Lightning connector for USB-C and come in new colors. The USB-C models will sell for $549, which means if you don't mind the Lightning connector, you can save some money and go with the older version.
Today's best Apple AirPods Max deal
Apple AirPods Max
Was: $549
Now: $429 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has a sale on all colorways for the Apple AirPods Max, knocking 22% off to bring the price down to $429.
Launch date: December 2020
Price history: The lowest price we've seen for AirPods Max since Amazon Prime Day in July, when they fell to $382.
Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC and spatial audio enabled.
Price check: Amazon $429 (in Pink) | Target $549
Reviews: In our review, we lauded these headphones' great audio quality and effective ANC. We also appreciated their gorgeous design.
Buy it if: You've had your eye on the AirPods Max, don't mind the Lightning cable, and want to save some money.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a USB-C ecosystem, want the latest Apple product, and are willing to pay more for a new product.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.