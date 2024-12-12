Forget AirPods Max! Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian drop to $199

You can never go wrong gifting a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. And right now, you can buy the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collection — as well as the standard colorways — for $199 at Amazon.

This discount marks a savings of $150 over the Beats Studio Pro's usual $349 price, making it a good headphone deal. That translates to 43% off the list price, a healthy savings even if it is not the lowest price ever.

Also referred to as the Kim Special Edition, Beats' Kim Kardashian collaboration embraces Kardashian's favored neutral color palette, with three colorway options representing light, medium, and dark hues. While the deepest brown colorway (Earth) is unavailable, both the Moon and Dune colorways are available at this sale price, and both ship in time for Christmas. The Kim Kardashian headphone colorways came out in August 2024. The headphones are identical in every other way to the regular, otherwise outstanding Beats Studio Pro headphones.

In our review , we gave the Beats Studio Pro headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars. We felt the Beats Studio Pro headphones produced better sound than Apple's own AirPods Max, which retail at $549.

Considering that Beats Studio Pro headphones are integrated fully into Apple's ecosystem, this is a solid deal for one of AirPods Max's biggest competitors, and it's a terrific deal for these Apple-friendly headphones.

Today's best Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian deal