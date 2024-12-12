Forget AirPods Max! Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian drop to $199
Get these Beats and Kim Kardashian collab headphones on sale
You can never go wrong gifting a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. And right now, you can buy the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collection — as well as the standard colorways — for $199 at Amazon.
This discount marks a savings of $150 over the Beats Studio Pro's usual $349 price, making it a good headphone deal. That translates to 43% off the list price, a healthy savings even if it is not the lowest price ever.
Also referred to as the Kim Special Edition, Beats' Kim Kardashian collaboration embraces Kardashian's favored neutral color palette, with three colorway options representing light, medium, and dark hues. While the deepest brown colorway (Earth) is unavailable, both the Moon and Dune colorways are available at this sale price, and both ship in time for Christmas. The Kim Kardashian headphone colorways came out in August 2024. The headphones are identical in every other way to the regular, otherwise outstanding Beats Studio Pro headphones.
In our review, we gave the Beats Studio Pro headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars. We felt the Beats Studio Pro headphones produced better sound than Apple's own AirPods Max, which retail at $549.
Considering that Beats Studio Pro headphones are integrated fully into Apple's ecosystem, this is a solid deal for one of AirPods Max's biggest competitors, and it's a terrific deal for these Apple-friendly headphones.
Today's best Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian deal
Overview: Save $150 on the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones in your choice of three neutral colorways. (The regular colorways are also on sale for the same price.) These Bluetooth over-ear headphones output impressive sound with adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio.
Features: Lossless audio through USB-C, two listening modes (fully-adaptive ANC and transparency), 360-degree spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life, clear microphone quality, Dolby Atmos sound.
Release Date: August 2024 (Kim Kardashian colorways), July 2023 (all other colorways)
Price Check: Apple $349 | Beats $349 |
Price history: This is $40 more than the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian, but it still represents a healthy 43% discount over the regular price.
Reviews consensus: We gave the Beats Studio Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, noting "it delivers better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirpPods Max, and for a lower price."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the Apple ecosystem compatibility of the AirPods Max without those headphones exorbitant price tag. These headphones produce even better sound quality than the AirPods Max, and they cost a fraction of the price.
Don't buy it if: You have your eyes on even more premium headphones, or if you need to spend less. If it's the latter, you can check our best headphone deals for more affordable options.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.