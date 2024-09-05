Sennheiser headphones are up to 47% off right now at Amazon, here are the 3 best deals

Grab a pair of premium cans at a not-so-premium price over at Amazon, where we’ve found a trio of great deals on Sennheiser headphones. First up, you can get a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 for just $209 — a saving of $170 off the MSRP.

We’re huge fans of these over-ear headphones, as you can tell from our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review. We loved the outstanding sound quality, excellent active noise cancelling performance, and long battery life. They’re not the most comfortable pair of headphones on the market and the touch controls can be a bit… well touchy, but these are still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there, especially at this price.

True audiophiles can also snag a deal on a pair of Sennheiser HD 599 SE for $119, down $80 from their usual price. These open-back, wired cans won’t suit everyday, outdoor use but if you’re seeking audio greatness to pair up with your PC or laptop, they’re tough to beat.

Finally, the cheapest of these three deals is the Sennheiser HD 450BT for $95. With a $84 (47%) discount, this is one of the cheapest ways to jump onto the high-quality audio train. They offer great sound quality, ANC, and long battery life — what more could you need? We have seen these headphones cheaper before — they were $4 cheaper on Cyber Monday — but outside of a major sales event like that, this is a great offer.

3 Best Sennheiser headphones deals at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4: $379 $209 @ Amazon

Save $170 on these excellent noise-cancelling over-ear headphones from Sennheiser. Featuring 42mm dynamic drivers, they offer exceptional sound quality for listening to music, while the noise-cancelling tech ensures that the music is the only thing you’ll be hearing. And if you do need to hear the outside world, you can activate the one-touch transparency mode by simply tapping the headphones. Check out our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 review for our full thoughts. Price check: $249 at Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 599 SE: $199 $119 @ Amazon

A deal for the true audiophiles here — these open-ear Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones offer exceptional sound quality thanks to their well-balanced sound profile and open-back design. They’re also super comfortable thanks to the velour ear cushions and padded headband.



They’re a specialized set of headphones that won’t be for everyone – they’re wired, and the open-back design also means no ANC and the usual sound leakage issues, but if you want premium sound at a bargain price, this is a great deal. Price Check: Best Buy $149 at Best Buy (none-SE version)