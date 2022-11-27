Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones fall under $100

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Sennheiser wireless headphones Cyber Monday steal of a deal at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Sennheiser HD 450BT are comfy headphones that deliver detailed sound and accurate bass. If you’re looking for an alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3, these Sennheiser are a great choice, and you can pick them up now for just $91 at Amazon (opens in new tab) during this Cyber Monday Deal. 

Sennheiser HD 450BT: $199.95 $91.00 (opens in new tab)

The Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth wirless headphone feature 30 hours of battery life, USB-C fast charging, Active noise canceling and work with your phones virtual assistant. 

These Sennheiser HD 450BTs are very similar in appearance to the HD450SE's (opens in new tab) we reviewed, and that is not a bad thing as the understated elegant styling is nice. The 450BTs use Bluetooth 5.0 technology to create a reliable connection to your devices. It also comes with Active noise canceling to filter out background noise, the Sennheiser free app, which provides users with an equalizer feature and firmware updates. 

You can snag these excellent Sennheiser 450BT wireless headphones right now at Amazon for just $91 (opens in new tab) during this Cyber Monday Deal 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 