Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones fall under $100

Sennheiser HD 450BT are comfy headphones that deliver detailed sound and accurate bass. If you’re looking for an alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3, these Sennheiser are a great choice, and you can pick them up now for just $91 at Amazon (opens in new tab) during this Cyber Monday Deal.

These Sennheiser HD 450BTs are very similar in appearance to the HD450SE's (opens in new tab) we reviewed, and that is not a bad thing as the understated elegant styling is nice. The 450BTs use Bluetooth 5.0 technology to create a reliable connection to your devices. It also comes with Active noise canceling to filter out background noise, the Sennheiser free app, which provides users with an equalizer feature and firmware updates.

