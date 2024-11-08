Save over $100 on the terrific Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones with this limited time deal
Sony's over-ear headphones deliver impressive audio
The excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones are back to their lowest-ever price in this limited-time deal from Amazon. You can now buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $298 at Amazon, and that price applies to all four colorways.
Best Buy has these headphones for $1 more, and Walmart has two colorways at the same price.
Sony released the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in May 2022, but they remain one of the best choices out there, with competitive features and performance. They are capable of outputting booming audio thanks to their use of two processors — Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 — and the inclusion of 30mm carbon-fiber drivers. Eight microphones help deliver immersive 360-degree spatial audio and adaptive noise cancellation with Ambient Sound mode.
When we originally reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, we gave them 4.5 out of 5 stars. In addition to its impressive adaptive noise cancellation, we appreciated their ability to output distinct sound separation and smooth audio reproduction on our audio test tracks. We also liked these headphones' lengthy battery life, rated at 30 hours with ANC and 40 hours without ANC.
If you're looking for an excellent over-ear headphones, jump on this early Black Friday deal while it lasts and pick up the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at the lowest price we've seen yet.
Today's best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $101 on the Sony WH-100XM5 over-ear headphones, in all four colorways. This limited-time deals brings these headphones down to the lowest prices we've seen.
Features: Carbon 30mm drivers, spatial audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), Ambient Sound mode, up to 30 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls, noise-cancelling microphone
Release date: May 2022
Price check: Best Buy $299 | Walmart $298
Reviews: We reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM5 review and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars. We particularly appreciated how they produced balanced audio, with support for Hi-Res Audio and extra bass. We also loved their call quality, and the excellent adaptive active noise cancellation. The headphones were comfortable to wear, and felt light on our heads. As a bonus, they had large, touch-sensitive earpad surfaces that made it easy to navigate music playback, calls, and volume.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |
TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want top-notch ANC paired with long battery life and a balanced sound profile.
Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, or want over-ear headphones that fold to take up less space.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.