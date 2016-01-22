The point of Chrome's Incognito mode is to prevent you from being tracked, so it prevents the use of extensions. After all, many extensions track you in some form to work. Still, some extensions can be so useful that you don't mind if they follow you around the web during private browsing, so there is a way to enable extensions in Incognito mode on a case-by-case basis.
Here's how to use Chrome extensions in Incognito mode:
1. Type "chrome://settings" into the Omnibox.
2. Click "Extensions" on the left rail.
3. Check the "Allow in incognito" box under the chosen extension. You will be presented with a warning.
4. Browse in Incognito mode. The extension will work as it normally does.
