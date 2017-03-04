How to Set Up a Metered Internet Connection in Windows 10

Whether you're tethered to a mobile network with a limited amount of data or you just don't want to suck up too much bandwidth from your home network, Windows 10 has a solution. The operating system features a built-in "Metered connection" mode that reduces bandwidth usage whenever you're connected to the networks you designate.
Here's how to set up a Metered Connection in Windows 10.
1. Open the start menu and select Settings.
2. Click the Network and Internet link.
3. Select Wi-Fi from the sidebar.
4. Click the Manage known network link under your existing connection.
5. Choose the network you’re currently using from the list of available ones.
6. Click Properties.
7. Find the Metered connection section and toggle the switch to On.
