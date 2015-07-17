How to Change the Name Cortana Calls You in Windows 10

Now that Windows 10 has Cortana, Microsoft's personal assistant, not only will your computer talk to you, but it will also address you by your name on occasion. Sometimes, though, things happen in life where people change their name legally, or for the sake of having a little fun, want their computer to call them something else.

Luckily, even after you set up Cortana, there's a way to change the name it calls you. You can set it to address you however you'd like, from Heisenberg to Beyonce, by following these steps.

How To Change the Name Cortana Calls you

1. Click on "Ask me anything" in the lower left corner.

2. Select the Notebook icon.

3. Click on "About Me"

4. Select "Change my name"

5. Type your name of choice into the prompt.

6. Click Enter.

7. Select "Hear how I'll say it" to confirm that Cortana will speak it correctly. If Cortana says it incorrectly, click "That's wrong," and you'll be given the option to say the name aloud.

8. Once you approve of how Cortana says your name, select "Sounds good."

Cortana now knows your name, until you want to change it again.

