How to Capture Game Footage in 60 FPS Using Windows Game DVR

By default, the Windows Game DVR records in 30 fps, but for hardcore games, that framerate leaves a lot to be desired. For those with high-powered gaming rigs, playing in 60 fps (or higher), while recording in 30 leads to blurring when sharing saved footage. If you’re wondering how to get a better recording, there’s a quick tweak to make the adjustment to a higher framerate.
1. Right click the Windows Icon on the taskbar and select Settings.
2. Scroll down and select Gaming from the Settings menu.
3. Choose the Game DVR option from the sidebar.
4. Scroll to the bottom and check 60 fps.
Windows 10 Performance and Productivity
- Best Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts
- MIrror Your Screen to a TV or Monitor
- Speed Windows 10 Boot Time
- Get Superfast Mouse, Touchpad Speeds
- Calibrate Your Monitor
- Activate 'God Mode'
- Defragment Your Hard Drive
- Measure the Time it Takes for Apps to Load at Boot
- Use Maximum CPU Power
- Enable Swipe to Delete in Email
- Copy and Paste at the Command Prompt
- Record Video of an App
- Use Offline Maps
- Get the Full Layout in Windows 10’s Touch Keyboard
- Create a .Reg File for Easy Registry Hacks
- Record PC Gameplay on the Xbox App
- Perform a Clean Install of Windows 10
- Uninstall Windows 10 and Roll Back to 7 or 8
- Enable the Linux Bash Shell
- Generate a Detailed Battery Report
- Turn a PC into a Wireless Display
- Open Folders in the Taskbar
- Open Sites in the Taskbar
- Import Gmail Contacts
- Get Android Notifications
- Use Multiple Desktops
- Use Eye Control
- Use the Timeline Feature to Resume a Task
- Send Web Pages from Phone to PC
- All Windows 10 Tips
- Increase your Battery Life