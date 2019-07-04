Apple iPad Air Gets $90 Price Cut Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is bound to offer a variety of excellent iPad deals, but today's limited time Fourth of July deal from Rakuten may beat anything we see from Amazon.



Buy the 2019 iPad Air 10.5-inch (64GB) for $409.99 via coupon "SAVE15" ($90 off)

Currently, Rakuten has the 2019 iPad Air 10.5-inch (64GB) on sale for $469.99. Activate coupon code "SAVE15" during checkout and the price drops to $409.99. That's $90 off and the best price we've ever seen for Apple's new iPad Air. By comparison, it's $60 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price for the same tablet.

The new iPad Air packs a 10.5-inch Retina display, an A12 Bionic chip, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also supports both the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Apple's Smart Keyboard cover.

We reviewed the Apple iPad Air (2019) and liked its beautiful display, long battery life (11:54), and fast A12 Bionic chip.

Weighing 1 pound and measuring 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches, the new iPad Air is heavier than — but just as thin as — the new 7.9-inch iPad Mini. However, it's both a tad lighter and thinner than the 9.7-inch iPad. In our lab, we watched a 4K version of Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse and were impressed by its image quality. Every object and person in the Spider-Verse looked extremely sharp on the iPad Air's 2,224 x 1,668 pixel resolution panel.

Performance-wise, the iPad Air's A12 Bionic chip, which features an M12 co-processor, offers ample speed for demanding apps like Procreate and Pixelmator Photos. It's also great for gaming and just about anything you throw its way.

Rakuten's coupon expires July 5 at 2:59am ET.

To protect your new iPad Air from dust, dirt, scratches, an accidental drops, we recommend the ESR Guardian Stand Case for $18.99 from Amazon. It features a premium PC and TPU heavy-duty construction with thick, cushioned corners for optimal shock absorption.

Raised edges guard the display and camera from scratches for added protection and peace of mind.

You'll also want to protect your new iPad's display from smudges and scratches, so we recommend the ESR Paper-Like Screen Protector (2-Pack) for $16.99 on Amazon. It features a fingerprint resistant, anti-glare, matte finish for comfortable viewing.

At just 0.13mm thick, this Apple Pencil compatible paper-like screen replicates the familiar feeling of writing and drawing on paper.

Apple iPad Air 2019