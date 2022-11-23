Hulu drops to $1.99 a month in Black Friday deal — don't miss it!

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for cord-cutters, offering a massive library of TV shows (old and new), movies, and hit exclusives like The Handmaid's Tale.

For a limited time, new subscribers or returning subscribers that haven't been subscribed in the past month can grab a Hulu (with ads) subscription for only $1.99 a month. That's $6 off per month, so you're saving $72 over the full year! No code needed, just head over to Hulu's Black Friday page (opens in new tab) and subscribe now before the deal runs out!

This is one of the best streaming deals available for Black Friday so far.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: $7.99/mo $1.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Save big on Hulu! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $1.99 a month. With this Black Friday deal, you must be a new subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported Hulu tiers gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.

Hulu remains one of the best streaming services available with hit exclusive shows like The Bear, The Handmaid's Tale, and Reservation Dogs alongside popular current and classic shows from the major networks. Add in a wide array of movies and it's easy to see why Hulu is a must-have for cord-cutters.

If you're a new subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't had an active subscription for at least a month, you can enjoy Hulu (w/ads) for only $1.99 a month for one year. This saves you a whopping $72 for the year over the typical $7.99 a month cost.

This deal only lasts through November 28, so don't delay, head over to Hulu's Black Friday page (opens in new tab) right now and secure your savings for a full year.

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts. If you are looking for another streaming deal you can also get HBO Max for just $2 a month for three months, a full year of Peacock for just 99 cents a month, or get Hulu bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.