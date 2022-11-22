Black Friday TV deals are abundant right now — which certainly comes as no surprise. Outside of Super Bowl season, Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a TV for a whole lot less. Go-to retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are known to offer the best Black Friday TV deals.

Whether you're looking for a small-sized TV or a colossal big screen, there are tons of deals to choose from. Amazon, for example, is slashing up to 47% off its best-selling Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs (opens in new tab). Prices start from $229 for the 43-inch Fire TV up to $299 for the 55-inch model.

Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

This year, we've seen new TV releases like the 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, the first QD-OLED TV, the Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV as well as a line of OLED TVs from LG. Among today's Black Friday TV deals, we're seeing first time discounts on the latest TVs from these brands.

With the flurry of Black Friday TV deals out there, finding the right one doesn't have to be overwhelming. Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we're tracking the best early discounts on our Black Friday LIVE blog.

From an LG A2 OLED to a Walmart's own budget onn. TV, here are the best 5 Black Friday TV deals under $600.

5 Best Black Friday 4K TV deals under $600

(opens in new tab) 1. LG A2 Series 48-inch 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730 on the latest LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors. And withWith the seamless addition of GeForce Now, you can revisit the games you love, and find new favorites right on your TV.

(opens in new tab) 2. Vizio V-Series 70-inch 4K LED TV: $599 $448 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $151 on the Vizio V-Series 70-inch 4K LED TV (V705x-J03). It features Vizio IQ active processor,full array LED backlight, and active pixel tuning. That simply means it delivers a enhanced, superior picture quality with rich contrast and accurate color. The addition of Dolby Vision/HDR10+ makes images come to life with high dynamic range.

(opens in new tab) 3. Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K Smart TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 on the 2022 75-inch Samsung TU690T LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K and LED Clear Motion, and HDR 10+. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience.

(opens in new tab) 4. TCL 5 Series 55 inch 4K QLED TV: $565 $419 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $171 on the 50 inch inch TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV at Walmart, It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, Roku TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console.