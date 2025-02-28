Best Buy's massive Apple trade-up event is the perfect time to upgrade your old iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks
Exchange your old devices for huge discounts on the latest versions in this Best Buy Trade Up sale.
Whether you're fully embedded in the Apple ecosystem, or you're looking to take your first bite there's bound to be something appealing for you during the Best Buy Apple trade-up event that's live right now.
There are some fantastic offers across the whole range of Apple products, including the best MacBooks, Mac Minis, Mac Studios, iPads, iPhones, and even accessories and wearables like the Apple Watch and AirPods.
And while these deals are all worth looking at by themselves, this sale is called the "Trade Up" event for a reason — You can save extra money by trading in your old Apple devices to upgrade to a more recent model in the same category (iPad to iPad, iPhone to iPhone, etc). Check out the Trade Up page to see how much you can save for each type of Apple device, but here are the cliff notes:
- Save up to $1,200 on a new MacBook with qualifying MacBook trade-in
- Save up to $615 on a new iPad with qualifying iPad trade-in
- Save up to $375 on a new Apple Watch with qualifying Apple Watch trade-in
- Save up to $540 on a new Mac with qualifying Mac trade-in
- Save up to $475 on a new unlocked iPhone with qualifying iPhone trade-in
Most of these offers are available to everyone, but a couple of them are either exclusive to — or better for — Best Buy Total members. Best Buy Total is a premium subscription that gives you access to free 2-day shipping, exclusive sales, 24/7 Geek Squad support, and protection plans with your purchases (including AppleCare+).
Best Buy Apple Trade In Sale — Quick Links
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3):
Was $1499now $1299
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 Pro):
Was $1999now $1899
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3):
Was $1699now $1399
- Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2):
Was $1099now $849
- Apple Mac Mini (M2 Pro):
Was $1199now $899
- Apple Mac Studio (M2 Max):
Was $1999now $1799 (Total Members only)
- Apple AirPods Max:
Was $549now $499
- Apple iMac 24-inch All-in-One (M4):
Was $1699now $1549
- Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th Gen):
Was $499now $429
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) 46mm:
Was $429now $349
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular) 46mm:
Was $529now $459
- Apple 13-inch iPad Pro (M4):
Was $1499now $1399
- iPhone 14 Plus (Unlocked):
Was $729now $679
- Apple Magic Mouse:
Was $99now $84
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack):
Was $99now $67
Save $200: The M4 MacBook Air is due any day now, but that just means some tasty price drops for the current M3 version.
In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it 4.5 out of five stars praising the strong performance, excellent battery life, and lightweight frame.
This version has upgraded RAM and storage options, but you can down spec to save a little more cash too.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Save $100: No laptop is perfect, but this is as close as it gets for Apple fans. There's a reason we gave it five stars in our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) review.
It has an exceptional 18-hour battery life, top-of-the-line specs, and a gorgeous display. The speakers are even good, which is practically unheard of in a laptop.
You can also save an extra $95 with a Best Buy Total membership; select "Get it for Less" on the product page.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Save $300: If you don't mind jumping back a generation you can save even more on the M3 version of the MacBook Pro 14-inch.
We did a comparison between the MacBook Pro M4 vs M3, and while the newer model obviously wins in the benchmarks, it's also significantly cheaper, especially with this discount. If you need fast, but not the fastest, then the M3 is a great alternative.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, MacOS
Save $250: Speaking of saving a buck by choosing an older model, the M2 MacBook Air is a tasty $250 off at Best Buy right now.
It was succeeded last year by the M3 MacBook Air, but the 2022 M2 MacBook Air remains one of the best laptops out there thanks to its light frame, solid performance, and beautiful display.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
Save $300: Normally we'd say it's a no-brainer to get the M4 version given that they have the same MSRP and much better performance, but this $300 ($400 with Total) discount means the older model is worth looking at, especially given that it's $500 cheaper than the equivalent M4 Pro model.
We loved the Mac Mini M2 when we reviewed it back in 2023, and this model comes with the more powerful M2 Pro chip. For comparison,
You can also save an extra $100 with a Best Buy Total membership; select "Get it for Less" on the product page.
Features: M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB Type A Ports, HDMI port, Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E.
Save $0... unless you're a Best Buy Total member, in which case you can save a much more impressive $200 on the Mac Studio. Select "Get it for Less" on the product page to access the discount.
The Mac Studio is a creative powerhouse that's ideal for photo & video editing, 3d rendering and more.
Features: M2 Max 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, 10Gb Ethernet port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E.
Save $50 on these minimalist, chic, and comfortable headphones that offer great sound quality. The active noise canceling is outstanding too.
We've seen them cheaper - they were $150 off on Black Friday, but this is still a solid offer if you're in the market for some premium overear cans.
Features: 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, Spatial Audio, up to 20-hour battery life
Save $150: This computer doesn't just look great, it looks... iMacculate. OK, sorry I'll leave, but only after I tell you about this iMac.
This is the latest version of Apple's all-in-one computer and it comes packed with the new M4 chip, alongside a glorious 4.5K display.
Features: 24-inch 4480 x 2520 Retina LCD Display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10 Core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth
Save $70 on the latest version of Apple's iPad.
We reviewed the Apple iPad 10.9-inch Gen 10 and we loved the powerful performance and great display. The battery life isn't the best, but at this price you can't have everything.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Save $70: The Apple Watch Series 10 is the ultimate smartwatch for Apple fans. It's thinner and lighter than its predecessors, and comes packed with features including sleep apnea notifications, water depth and temperature sensing, and updated health and fitness intelligence.
Features: 42mm aluminum case, sleep apnea detection, water depth and temperature sensing, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Save $70: The GPS+Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 10 is also on offer, giving you access to a cellular plan so you can call, text, and stream music, even when you don’t have your iPhone nearby.
Features: 42mm aluminum case, sleep apnea detection, water depth and temperature sensing, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Save $100: Apple's M4 chip-powered 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses half the power. The GPU is also up to four times faster, making this an excellent choice for creatives on the go.
Features: 13-inch 2072 x 2064 pixel Ultra Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion P3 and wide color gamut, antireflective screen coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil support
Save $50: It's an older phone sir, but it checks out. Smartphones are getting really pricey these days, but if you don't mind dropping back a generation or two, you can get yesterday's flagship at today's budget prices.
Case in point, the excellent iPhone 14 Plus for just $679. We reviewed it in 2023 and loved the gorgeous display and impressive battery life. At this price, we still do today.
Features: 6.7-inch 2532 x 1170 Super Retina XDR OLED display, A15 Bionic chip, 128GB storage, 12 megapixels Front, Rear, and Ultrawide cameras, MagSafe, USB-C charging
Save $15 on the Apple Magic Mouse. I'm not going to lie to you, I hate this mouse — the charging port is on the bottom for god's sake — but if you don't mind that and simply must get the full matching set of Apple products then it's $15 off and that's pretty cool.
Features: Wireless, built-in rechargeable battery, has mouse buttons, is a mouse.
Save $32: Tag, you're it. This four-pack of Apple AirTag's is ideal if you're looking for a little extra security and peace of mind for your essentials.
They're super simple to set up and connect to your Apple devices via the "Find My" app. They play a sound when triggered by the app, helping you to find your wallet, bag, or whatever else you've tagged.
You can also find items further away with the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network.
Ian is a UK-based technology, science, and entertainment writer.
