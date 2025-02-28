Best Buy's massive Apple trade-up event is the perfect time to upgrade your old iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks

Whether you're fully embedded in the Apple ecosystem, or you're looking to take your first bite there's bound to be something appealing for you during the Best Buy Apple trade-up event that's live right now.

There are some fantastic offers across the whole range of Apple products, including the best MacBooks, Mac Minis, Mac Studios, iPads, iPhones, and even accessories and wearables like the Apple Watch and AirPods.

And while these deals are all worth looking at by themselves, this sale is called the "Trade Up" event for a reason — You can save extra money by trading in your old Apple devices to upgrade to a more recent model in the same category (iPad to iPad, iPhone to iPhone, etc). Check out the Trade Up page to see how much you can save for each type of Apple device, but here are the cliff notes:

Save up to $1,200 on a new MacBook with qualifying MacBook trade-in

Save up to $615 on a new iPad with qualifying iPad trade-in

Save up to $375 on a new Apple Watch with qualifying Apple Watch trade-in

Save up to $540 on a new Mac with qualifying Mac trade-in

Save up to $475 on a new unlocked iPhone with qualifying iPhone trade-in

Most of these offers are available to everyone, but a couple of them are either exclusive to — or better for — Best Buy Total members. Best Buy Total is a premium subscription that gives you access to free 2-day shipping, exclusive sales, 24/7 Geek Squad support, and protection plans with your purchases (including AppleCare+).

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,899 at Best Buy Save $100: No laptop is perfect, but this is as close as it gets for Apple fans. There's a reason we gave it five stars in our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) review. It has an exceptional 18-hour battery life, top-of-the-line specs, and a gorgeous display. The speakers are even good, which is practically unheard of in a laptop. You can also save an extra $95 with a Best Buy Total membership; select "Get it for Less" on the product page. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Save $300: If you don't mind jumping back a generation you can save even more on the M3 version of the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We did a comparison between the MacBook Pro M4 vs M3, and while the newer model obviously wins in the benchmarks, it's also significantly cheaper, especially with this discount. If you need fast, but not the fastest, then the M3 is a great alternative. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, MacOS

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy Save $250: Speaking of saving a buck by choosing an older model, the M2 MacBook Air is a tasty $250 off at Best Buy right now. It was succeeded last year by the M3 MacBook Air, but the 2022 M2 MacBook Air remains one of the best laptops out there thanks to its light frame, solid performance, and beautiful display. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple Mac Mini (M2 Pro): was $1,199 now $899 at Best Buy Save $300: Normally we'd say it's a no-brainer to get the M4 version given that they have the same MSRP and much better performance, but this $300 ($400 with Total) discount means the older model is worth looking at, especially given that it's $500 cheaper than the equivalent M4 Pro model. We loved the Mac Mini M2 when we reviewed it back in 2023, and this model comes with the more powerful M2 Pro chip. For comparison, You can also save an extra $100 with a Best Buy Total membership; select "Get it for Less" on the product page. Features: M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB Type A Ports, HDMI port, Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple Mac Studio (M2 Max): $1,999 at Best Buy Save $0... unless you're a Best Buy Total member, in which case you can save a much more impressive $200 on the Mac Studio. Select "Get it for Less" on the product page to access the discount. The Mac Studio is a creative powerhouse that's ideal for photo & video editing, 3d rendering and more. Features: M2 Max 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, 10Gb Ethernet port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple iMac 24-inch All-in-One (M4): was $1,699 now $1,549 at Best Buy Save $150: This computer doesn't just look great, it looks... iMacculate. OK, sorry I'll leave, but only after I tell you about this iMac. This is the latest version of Apple's all-in-one computer and it comes packed with the new M4 chip, alongside a glorious 4.5K display. Features: 24-inch 4480 x 2520 Retina LCD Display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10 Core GPU, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) 46mm: was $429 now $359 at Best Buy Save $70: The Apple Watch Series 10 is the ultimate smartwatch for Apple fans. It's thinner and lighter than its predecessors, and comes packed with features including sleep apnea notifications, water depth and temperature sensing, and updated health and fitness intelligence. Features: 42mm aluminum case, sleep apnea detection, water depth and temperature sensing, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS+Cellular) 46mm: was $529 now $459 at Best Buy Save $70: The GPS+Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 10 is also on offer, giving you access to a cellular plan so you can call, text, and stream music, even when you don’t have your iPhone nearby. Features: 42mm aluminum case, sleep apnea detection, water depth and temperature sensing, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro (M4): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Best Buy Save $100: Apple's M4 chip-powered 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses half the power. The GPU is also up to four times faster, making this an excellent choice for creatives on the go. Features: 13-inch 2072 x 2064 pixel Ultra Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion P3 and wide color gamut, antireflective screen coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil support

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Unlocked): was $729 now $679 at Best Buy Save $50: It's an older phone sir, but it checks out. Smartphones are getting really pricey these days, but if you don't mind dropping back a generation or two, you can get yesterday's flagship at today's budget prices. Case in point, the excellent iPhone 14 Plus for just $679. We reviewed it in 2023 and loved the gorgeous display and impressive battery life. At this price, we still do today. Features: 6.7-inch 2532 x 1170 Super Retina XDR OLED display, A15 Bionic chip, 128GB storage, 12 megapixels Front, Rear, and Ultrawide cameras, MagSafe, USB-C charging

Apple Magic Mouse: was $99 now $84 at Best Buy Save $15 on the Apple Magic Mouse. I'm not going to lie to you, I hate this mouse — the charging port is on the bottom for god's sake — but if you don't mind that and simply must get the full matching set of Apple products then it's $15 off and that's pretty cool. Features: Wireless, built-in rechargeable battery, has mouse buttons, is a mouse.