Hurry! The Apple AirPods Max were knocked down to a near all-time-low $399 for Black Friday

The Apple AirPods exude a dreamy premium-ness that's hard to pass up. Fortunately for you, they're very much on sale right now in one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.

You can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Max for just $399 at Amazon in any color your heart desires — well, in any of the four colorways available: Sky Blue, Green, Silver, or Space Gray. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for these cans, it's only $5, shy of the all-time low of $394. I'd consider that a win!

These Apple headphones made the list of our top picks for best noise-canceling headphones, which makes sense as "powerful ANC" was one of the pros we noted in our AirPods Max review. Other pros include fantastic audio quality, a gorgeous (and, more importantly, comfortable) design, and seamless integration with Apple devices.

In fact, the only official con we had for the AirPods Max was that they're expensive. With this Black Friday deal knocking $150 off the price, that con flies out the window.

For reference, this is the older Lightning-cable version of the AirPods Max, but if you haven't upgraded to a USB-C iPhone 15 or higher and don't plan to anytime soon, this probably won't matter much to you.

If you'd rather pick up the new USB-C headphones, you can grab the AirPods Max USB-C for $499 ($50 off) via Amazon as well. That may not seem like much of a discount, but it's a mere $1 shy of the lowest price ever.

Or, if you're not fully convinced the AirPods Max are the right headphones for you, take a look at the other best Black Friday headphone deals we've rounded up for alternatives.

Today's best AirPods Max deal