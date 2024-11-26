Hurry! The Apple AirPods Max were knocked down to a near all-time-low $399 for Black Friday
Save $150 on Apple's stylish AirPods Max noise-cancelling headphones
The Apple AirPods exude a dreamy premium-ness that's hard to pass up. Fortunately for you, they're very much on sale right now in one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.
You can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Max for just $399 at Amazon in any color your heart desires — well, in any of the four colorways available: Sky Blue, Green, Silver, or Space Gray. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for these cans, it's only $5, shy of the all-time low of $394. I'd consider that a win!
These Apple headphones made the list of our top picks for best noise-canceling headphones, which makes sense as "powerful ANC" was one of the pros we noted in our AirPods Max review. Other pros include fantastic audio quality, a gorgeous (and, more importantly, comfortable) design, and seamless integration with Apple devices.
In fact, the only official con we had for the AirPods Max was that they're expensive. With this Black Friday deal knocking $150 off the price, that con flies out the window.
For reference, this is the older Lightning-cable version of the AirPods Max, but if you haven't upgraded to a USB-C iPhone 15 or higher and don't plan to anytime soon, this probably won't matter much to you.
If you'd rather pick up the new USB-C headphones, you can grab the AirPods Max USB-C for $499 ($50 off) via Amazon as well. That may not seem like much of a discount, but it's a mere $1 shy of the lowest price ever.
Or, if you're not fully convinced the AirPods Max are the right headphones for you, take a look at the other best Black Friday headphone deals we've rounded up for alternatives.
Today's best AirPods Max deal
Overview: This Black Friday deal knocks $150 off Apple's stellar AirPods Max headphones.
Features: 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, Spatial Audio, up to 20 hour battery life
Product launched: December 2020
Price history: This is a scant $5 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Max.
Price comparison: Best Buy $399
Pricier USB-C alternative: Apple AirPods Max USB-C $499 ($50 off) | Best Buy $499
Reviews consensus: In our AirPods Max review, we awarded the headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice badge. That's all thanks to their gorgeous design, great sound quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling technology.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ |
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a pair of high-quality headphones that'll feel great for long periods and fit in nicely with the Apple ecosystem.
Don't buy it if: It's beyond your budget, or you don't need Apple-brand headphones specifically.
Cheaper options worth considering are the Beats Studio Pro for $249 ($100 off) or the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 ($101 off).
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.