Secretlab Black Friday pricing starts now with $150 off gaming chairs

Black Friday 2023 isn't until Nov. 24, but Secretlab is offering Black Friday prices now. From now through Sept. 28, save up $150 on select Secretlab gaming chairs and $100 off Magnus desk bundles. This is great news for gamers, students and parents looking for last minute back to school savings.

Right now, you can get the Secretlab Titan Gaming Chair for $749. Normally, it costs $899, so that's $150 in savings. This is one of the best post-Labor Day gaming deals still available.

Secretlab Titan: $899 $749 @ Secretlab

Save $150 on the Secretlab Titan gaming chairs. Choose from leatherette, fabric or leather upholstery of various colors and designs. In our Secretlab Titan review, we loved the gaming chair's sturdy, comfortable design with soft head pillow. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Secretlab's Titan gaming chair is the seating of choice for Twitch streamers and YouTube gamers. However, anyone can benefit from owning a Titan gaming chair. It provides great back and neck support which makes it perfect for home office use.

In our Secretlab Titan review, we found the chair's build and comfortable design impressive. We were also fond of its adjustable features and soft head pillow. We gave the Secretlab Titan an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice gaming chair.

Aesthetically, the Titan is slick, stylish and offers several material and color options. The gaming chair's sturdy steel frame accommodates bodies of all sizes. Adjustable four-directional armrests and a recline of 85 to 165 degrees ensures optimal comfort. The Titan is a wise choice if you're looking for a super comfortable gaming chair with back and neck support.

