Investing in a comfortable gaming chair is an important task. Not only are you deciding what you’ll be sitting on for years to come, but you’re potentially shaping the fate of your physical health. Of everything you could prioritize when crafting your workspace, keeping your back in the best shape possible should be your number one priority.

This is the most important decision you can make when building your setup so leave enough room in your budget for the right option. PC parts and accessories won’t last forever, monitors are constantly being improved, and your desk is wood connected to metal. Keeping your back in the best shape possible is more critical than ever now that remote work is the norm, so without further ado, here are the best gaming chairs in 2021.

What are the best gaming chairs

The best gaming chairs are those that combine comfortability, adjustability, and sturdy materials. You’re looking for a design that assists in ensuring you keep a good sitting posture while maintaining comfort during long gaming sessions. For this and more, look no further than the Mavix M9 , which is the best gaming chair we’ve tested at Laptop Mag. It costs $999, but it’s worth it if you’re willing to dish out the cash.

However, if you don’t have that kind of money, the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series is a great alternate choice. Its exterior is made of a soft fabric cloth seat and velour cushions, which are comfortable and prevent you from sticking to the chair. Additionally, it’s $549, which is around half the price of the Mavix M9. And if you want an absolute beast with PU leather and a sleek design, check out the Secretlab Titan ; it’s comfortable, sturdy, and can be modified with a handful of nerdy designs. The same applies to the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave Fabric , which is designed for shorter people who need a plush gaming chair to fit their frame.

(Image credit: Mavix)

If you’re in need of excellent back support, look no further than the Mavix M9. To put it bluntly, this is the best gaming chair we’ve tested at Laptop Mag. It’s comfortable, stylish, well-constructed, offers tons of adjustability, and is great if you need a powerhouse of a chair to fit your frame. However, there’s a major downside to the Mavix M9: It costs $999.

This is no small price to pay, even though the chair itself is well worth it. For context, other chairs in this list cost between $379 to $549. But if you’re willing to spend nearly double what you would on the other products we’ve curated, you won’t regret it. The Mavix M9 features especially fantastic lumbar support, which auto-adjusts to accommodate your lower back. Our reviewer compared it to a supportive best friend who does their job so well you won’t even notice them.

See our full Mavix M9 gaming chair review

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series is a great gaming chair for those who need solid back support without spending a fortune. It’ll still cost you $549, but it’s nowhere near as expensive as the Mavix M9. And it comes with plenty of alluring features, including a soft fabric cloth seat and velour cushions, giving the exterior a more plush feel that prevents you from sticking to it when you're sitting through long gaming sessions. It also has armrests that can adjust in all four directions, giving you the opportunity to get the perfect arm comfort.

Keep in mind, this chair is not ideal for shorter people. It supports a maximum height of 6'11" and a maximum dynamic load of 330 pounds. It’s built for larger frames, so if you don’t fall under this category, it might not be the best choice.

See our full AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series review

(Image credit: Secretlab)

The Secretlab Titan is an excellently designed gaming chair, providing a sturdy and comfortable frame with plenty of adjustable mechanisms. It’s reminiscent of a throne for gamers thanks to its width and height; sitting back and laying my elbows upon its girthy armrest makes me feel like I’m about to address the nation.

It also reclines, has an adjustable armrest, and can be brought up or down with the gas lift. And similar to most Secretlab gaming chairs, these can be modified with many unique designs from popular franchises or esports teams. Whether it’s built with a Cyberpunk 2077, Batman or Game of Thrones theme, these chairs offer plenty of ways to express your innermost nerd.

Unfortunately, we weren’t too impressed with the built-in lumbar support: It encourages good sitting posture, but is too firm to be comfortable after sitting for a few hours.

See our full Secretlab Titan review

(Image credit: Secretlab)

The Secretlab Omega SoftWeave Fabric is an excellent choice for gamers needing a chair that can accommodate a shorter size. It’s not easy sitting in something that’s too big for you, as it can lead to uneven back support or a head pillow that is too high-up to reach.

Thus, this Secretlab chair is a good pick for those who would rather avoid the PU leather and need something tailor made for them. The recommended height ranges from 5’3” to 5’11” with a maximum load of 240 pounds. In comparison, the Secretlab Titan’s recommended height ranges from 5’9” to 6’7”, with a maximum load of 290 pounds.

If you fall under this criteria, it’s a worthwhile pick to enjoy the high adjustability, comfortable softweave fabric exterior, and great lumbar pillow. Unfortunately, we found the head pillow was a bit stiff. And it would've been more convenient if the lumbar pillow had a strap, as having to readjust it whenever taking a seat is a pain.

See our full Secretlab Omega Softweave Fabric review

How to choose the best gaming chair for you

Gaming chairs can greatly vary in price, aesthetic and material. If you want the most comfortable chair on this list with the highest quality build, we recommend the Mavix M9. It boasts excellent lumbar support that automatically adjusts to your needs, and feels sturdy enough to accomodate most people. However, the $999 price tag will be a bit much for most.

As an alternative, we recommend the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series. It also offers solid back support and provides a soft fabric seat to keep you comfortable. It’s nowhere near as expensive either, coming in at $549. That’s still a steep price to pay, but it’s quite the improvement. If you’d rather swap the softweave material for PU leather, the Secretlab Titan is a great pick. It offers tons of adjustability, feels comfortable to sit on, and can be modified with plenty of nerdy designs. This is also true for the Secretlab Omega Softweave Fabric: It’s designed for smaller frames, meaning it’s a good choice if you’re not looking to get stuck with something that’s far too big for you.