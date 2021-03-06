AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series gaming chair review

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 gaming chair is comfortable, stylish, highly adjustable and great for all-day use across work and play — so long as you aren't short in stature.

Let’s be honest, gaming chairs are hit and miss.

They provide plenty of comfort and support, but can also look like an utter monstrosity of neon colours and giant logos — akin to the kind of cars you would see in the first Fast & Furious movies.

And as a 30-year-old, there’s nothing more depressing than seeing an adult sit in a gaming chair that would make even a teenage Fortnite player blush. But lucky for you, there are more mature options out there, like the AndaSeat T-Pro 2.

Bringing over 10 years of experience making sports and racing seats to the gaming world, AndaSeat has quickly established itself as one of the best in the business. Does that prestige continue with the sequel to its premium T-Pro series? And more importantly, at a time when we are all working from home, can this be both your home office seat by day and gaming throne by night? Let’s find out.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 pricing and configurations

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 will set you back $549.99 in the U.S. and £449.99 across the Atlantic in Britain. In terms of colors, you’ve got three choices: grey, blue and black. You can pick one up directly from AndaSeat ( U.S . and U.K .), or from your standard array of online retailers like Amazon . You know, the usual suspects.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 design

Restrained, sleek and stylish. These are three words I would never normally use to describe a gaming chair. But I’m willing to make a special exception here.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

This king-sized seat is a premium mash-up of fabric cloth and velour with tasteful branding, which will blend in with any setup and appeal to those who believe less is more. No space-age external frame around the back, screaming “look at me, I’m a gamer!” Just a good-looking option that can hang with the home office crowd just as much as the gaming community.

The frame very much resembles a kind of bucket seat you’d find in a racing car. It surrounds you with comfort, but not at the expense of making it look childish. This is an ideal option for 30-something-year-old gamers like me.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 comfort

I’ve used a couple of AndaSeat chairs in the past and have always run into the same problems — the back and neck cushions can be a little firm, their use of PVC leather quickly causes your back to sweat (gross, I know), and the height of the frame means it's not that comfortable for those who are on the short side.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The T-Pro 2 retains the elements AndaSeat has nailed over the last few models very much intact. It’s nice and wide, courtesy of the super-king-size frame. The foam padding, with a 60Kg/M3 density, is nice and squishy to park your bum on, and dramatically reduces any sagging of the cushion. The 4D armrests and 160-degree recline make this a highly customizable chair to get just right for your build. Also, the steel framework makes it feel solid and premium, so expect for it to last you a good long while.

Plus, the team has fixed some of my previous gripes, too! The choice to use fabric for the seat and velour for the cushions is warmly welcomed, with an emphasis on “warmly,” as it gives the chair breathability and means you won’t suffer from a sticky back while sitting on it. The back cushion is much taller and more supportive for your entire back, which is a big step up from the cylindrical option you got on the AndaSeat Dark Demon.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

However, this makes the persisting problems all the more pronounced. I did chuckle at the neck pillow that looks pretty much like a bone-shaped dog toy (if you have a Golden Retriever, keep them away from this chair), but both cushions are still a little too firm. You want something akin to a pillow for a body part as sensitive as your neck to prevent any aching over longer sessions. In this area, the T-Pro 2 falls short.

And the height, while great for me as an average height or taller person, is just too high for a shorter user. The lack of adjustability on the neck pillow up top means you can’t make the most of it, and the 4D armrests don’t move far enough inward for comfortable forearm support while typing.

So, the T-Pro 2 is a great option for most folks, but it’s not quite there yet for all users.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 assembly

Putting this thing together will require some strength and patience because some of the individual elements from the steel frame of the chair and the hefty class 4 hydraulic pistons make it heavy at 61.6lbs. But as far as technical steps go, this is a cinch.

You also start to feel the premium nature of the materials used as you put them together, including the 5-star aluminum base and wider-set wheels that can hold a 600kg dynamic load.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The main point of frustration for someone as terrible at DIY as myself was trying to aim the top half of the chair onto the base. This took me a few tries because I couldn’t see beyond the chair to get the alignment right. But all-in-all, it took me about 30 minutes to set up, which is the standard for something like this.

AndaSeat T-Pro 2 warranty

AndaSeat’s warranty offers lifetime coverage in the U.K. for the steel framework and integral parts of the T-Pro 2, like the backrest, base, caster wheels, piston and armrests. Anything else is covered for 2-years, and it doesn’t cover against the wear and tear of the fabric.

As for the U.S., you get 2 years of coverage on all functionality portions of the chair, with no coverage of aesthetics elements and the fabric.

Bottom line

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Paying $549 (£449) for a chair is a big investment, so rather than waste time stating the obvious, let’s answer the important question on everyone’s lips: is it worth the money? In a few short words, yes, but only under a certain set of circumstances.

A gaming chair, much like furniture — a new mattress or couch, for example — is a long-term investment in you. This is true even more so now when you will probably be using it all day long for work and play. So, it makes sense to drop a little more cash on something comfortable and durable today so you’re set for a few years.

Sure, there are other cheaper options that won’t last as long and aren’t as comfortable, but do a decent job anyway. And the T-Pro 2 isn’t perfect, with its stiff neck pillow and its overwhelming size for shorter people.

But if you’re of average height or taller, AndaSeat offers something great with the T-Pro 2 thanks to its stylishly restrained looks, premium build, and velvety comfort courtesy of the right use of fabric.