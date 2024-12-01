50 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2024: Save big on holiday tech

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are live now that Black Friday has come and gone. If you forgot to shop or are purposely holding out for Cyber Monday, December 2, there's something you should know.

Cyber Monday deals at Amazon are available now so you don't have to wait.

The online retailer didn't event let the dust from Black Friday settle and has already labeled its Cyber Monday discounts in red. Cyber Monday is all about online deals and being the online retail entity that it is, this is where Amazon really shines.

One popular computing deal offers HP Laptop 14 for just $249 ($80 off), a budget-friendly grab if you're not trying to spend a whole lot. If an entry-level gaming rigs is what you're after, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $1,099 ($300 off) or the RTX 4070 version for $1,615 ($285 off).

Are boomin' ear cans on the top of your holiday wish list? Consider the latest Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $99 (50% off), and Amanda Serrano's favorite Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones are down to $159 (54% off).

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale give bargain shoppers a second chance at savings. It also kicks off the first week of December with epic discounts holiday tech, with curated deals to browse to give you some holiday gift inspiration.

As a reminder, you can shop Amazon Cyber Monday deals now and get the lowest prices of the year on must-have tech and gaming.

See some of my favorite discounts this weekend.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals — Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was DZD 119 now DZD 35 at Amazon At just $35, the Echo Buds 2 are more affordable than ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). If you're looking for cheap noise-canceling earbuds, the Echo Buds 2 offer a great value for the price.

Cyber Monday deal Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $199 now $154 at Amazon One of our favorite Cyber Monday eReader deals is this $45 discount on the All-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This revision offers 25% faster page turns making it Amazon's fastest Kindle yet and the signature edition offers extra features including 32GB storage, wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light. Features: 7-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, 32GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, wireless charging support, IPX8 waterproof, It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)

Cyber Monday deal Amazon Kindle: was $109 now $84 at Amazon Save $25: The classic Kindle has been updated again, offering a brighter screen, higher contrast ratio, and fast page turns. It's light and compact, so it's easy to take on the go and offers up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge. Features: 6-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, 16 GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)

Cyber Monday deal Amazon Kindle Kids: was $129 now $94 at Amazon Save $35: This kid-friendly version of the classic Kindle comes packed with all the same features, but also offers parental controls and comes with a durable case to protect it from rambunctious youngsters. Features: 6-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, 16 GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, a cover, a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year warranty

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $54 at Amazon Lowest price! The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is available at its lowest ever price ever for Cyber Monday This 2024 Fire HD 8 is a palm-friendly tablet that makes for an exciting way to enjoy browsing, games, audio and eBooks, social media, and entertainment on-the-go or at home with its 8-inch display and up to 13-hour battery life. Not only that, the Fire HD 8 makes for a great home accessory thanks to built-in Alexa assistant, offering hands-free interaction, and HD cameras for both video calls and taking photos!

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $189 $109 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. This child-friendly tablet packs the same capabilities as the regular Fire HD 10 above, but it comes with filters to ensure all content is suitable for kids age 3-7. It also offers a durable case with a built-in handle on the back that doubles as a stand, and a thick bumper to protect against drops. Plus, you get Amazon's 2-year warranty against breaks, parental controls, ad-free content, and one year of Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Edition: was $189 now $109 at Amazon Lowest price! Save $80 for Cyber Monday sales on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Edition tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is once again a child-friendly tablet designed on the core Fire HD 10, this time offering elevated content filters suitable for kids age 6-12. To better suit this age range, the Kids Pro edition offers a slimmer and more refined case (so it doesn't look "too childish" for growing kids), while still packing the protection in case of accidents. You'll also get the same two-year warranty protecting against damage, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (filled with ad-free content safe for kids), and great parental control options.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $224 @ Amazon

Save 130 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen, an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, and has a rated battery life of 14 hours.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $21 at Amazon Save 56% on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Amazon's Luna Wireless Controller is $30 off right now. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals — Laptops

Editor's Choice Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon This Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $255 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14 : was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,049 now $849 at Amazon Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this Cyber Monday laptop deal from Amazon. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI

Cyber Monday deal Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,599 now $1,179 at Amazon Save $350 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

HP Chromebook 14: was $203 now $159 at Amazon Save $44 on the 2024 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N100 4-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 64GB of storage, ChromeOS

Amazon Cyber Monday deals — Tablets

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Amazon takes $150 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Amazon knocks $100 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 at hsn.com Lowest price! At $95 off, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest-price yet. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, the 2023 Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

OnePlus Pad: was $479 now $370 at Amazon Save $109 on the OnePlus Pad for Cyber Monday. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Amazon Cyber Monday deals — Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $219 at Amazon Save $80 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise-cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio and great battery

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon Save $70 on the Beats Studio Buds and experience powerful, balanced sound, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Amazon Cyber Monday deals — Wearables

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Lowest price! Now $70 under retail, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 is at an all-time low price. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 42mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon Lowest price! At $70 off, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 (Rose Gold Aluminum Case w/ Plum Sport Loop) is at an all-time low price. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 46mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Save $100 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $605 at Amazon Lowest price! Save $19 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a popular multisport smartwatch that's never reached a discounted price lower than this. We didn't get a chance to review Apple's newest multisport smartwatch, but our sister site Tom's Guide did and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. They loved the Watch Ultra 2's brighter display, faster S9 chip, and new double-tap gesture over its predecessor. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, 64GB of storage, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, waterproof to 100 meters, recreational scuba support to 40 meters, fast charging support, up to 36-hour battery life.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals — Phones