Act fast to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $199 before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends

Nab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for a stellar price in this last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deal.

As Amazon's Big Spring Sale comes to an end, here's your last chance to nab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for a stellar price.

Act now to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $199.99 at Amazon. That's $65 off its former price of $265 and just 42 cents shy of its lowest price on Amazon to date.

This is excellent deal given that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sold for $329 at launch. I tracks sales for a living and it's one of the best tablet deals I've seen all month.

Launched in 2024, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best Android tablets around. We reviewed the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Our expert called it "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web, or use Android apps."

The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) touchscreen and runs Samsung's Exynos 1280 8-core processor alongside 4GB of RAM with 64GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB).

If you prefer to have more local storage and don't mind spending more, you can get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $249 ($70 off).

For an immersive audio experience when you're consuming content, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and a massive 7,040mAh battery for up to 14 hours of battery life (rated).

At just under $200, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a budget-friendly choice if you're in the maket for a new tablet.

This Amazon Big Spring deal ends at midnight, so act fast!

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $265 now $199 at Amazon

Overview: This Amazon Big Spring Sale deal takes $66 off the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). This is an excellent deal considering this tablet sold for $329 at launch.

Key specs: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Release date: March 2024

Price check: Walmart $213

Price history: At $199, this is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's lowest price ever.

Reviews: We reviewed an earlier version of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite when it came out in 2020 and noted it was "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web, or use Android apps."

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You're looking for a no-frills Android tablet on a budget that's great for streaming media. It includes Samsung's S Pen stylus, which makes it a value choice among notetaking tablets.

Don't buy it if you want fancier features like more processing power and onboard storage or a super crisp high-resolution display.

